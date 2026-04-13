Dodgers Dominate Kalshi's NL Champion Market, But One Unlikely Team Is Gaining Ground

The National League Champion market on Kalshi has a different shape than its American League counterpart. Where the AL is a two-team race with a crowded field beneath it, the NL has a clear favorite sitting well above everyone else, and one surprising mover that nobody predicted being as interesting as they currently are.

Los Angeles holds 44% implied probability. Every other team in this market is fighting over the remaining 56%, with the Mets, Braves, and Phillies bunched between 9% and 11%, and Pittsburgh drawing the most attention with an 8% share that has climbed four points in recent days.

2026 National League Champion Market on Kalshi

Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers: 44%

The Dodgers enter 2026 as the two-time defending National League champions and two-time defending World Series champions, chasing a three-peat that no team has accomplished since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. Forty-three percent on the Yes contract is not a price that leaves much room for doubt about who is running this league right now.

The case for Los Angeles writes itself. Shohei Ohtani is contributing on both sides of the ball, functioning as the most complete player in baseball. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been one of the more reliable starters in the NL through the early going. The lineup has the depth to absorb off nights in a way that most rosters cannot.

The 56% No is still the majority position, which is the market's way of acknowledging that three-peating is genuinely hard even for the best teams. One significant injury, one cold stretch at the wrong moment, and that 44% shrinks in a hurry. The Dodgers deserve to be where they are. They also deserve the scrutiny that comes with carrying a price that high this early in a season.

New York Mets: 11%

Eleven percent is a number that demands context. The Mets sit as the second most trusted NL pennant contender on Kalshi, which reflects a roster that was built with October in mind and a market that has not forgotten it. The 11% Yes contract is trading at the lower end of what a legitimate contender typically fetches, which makes the question a straightforward one: does the gap between 11% and 44% accurately reflect the gap between these two clubs?

The argument for New York is that their roster construction gives them a legitimate path against anyone. Their rotation has the depth to sustain a long October run, and their lineup carries real balance from top to bottom. The argument against is that the Dodgers have earned every cent of that 44%, and the Mets have not yet produced the kind of early-season evidence that would close that gap on the board.

At 89% No, the market is skeptical. That is not a dismissal. It is a measured read on a team that is capable but operating in the shadow of a two-time champion that shows no signs of slowing down.

Apr 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Bo Bichette (19) hits a single against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies: 9% Each

Atlanta and Philadelphia are priced identically, which is either a coincidence or the market telling you something about how interchangeable their situations currently look.

Atlanta's case rests on a core that has been among the NL's most consistent performers over the past several years. Ronald Acuna Jr.'s presence gives them a dimension few rosters can match, and their organizational depth has allowed them to absorb adversity better than most. The concern is that 9% for a team of their caliber suggests the market is pricing in something the standings have not yet confirmed.

Philadelphia presents a similar profile. A deep rotation, a proven lineup, and the organizational experience to navigate a long season. At 9%, the market is respecting them without quite elevating them, which is roughly where a team at their level should be priced when they are sitting four times below the defending champion.

Pittsburgh Pirates: 8%

This is the number that will drive the most conversation over the next several weeks, and the four-point move upward in the Kalshi market is the reason why.

The Pirates are seeking to win the NL Central title for the first time in franchise history and make the postseason for the first time since 2015. That context makes an 8% pennant probability feel like a significant statement from participants who have watched this team outperform its preseason projection to this point. Top prospect Konnor Griffin was called up on April 3, giving Pittsburgh a new dimension at the major league level.

A four-point climb in a market this early in the season is not noise. It represents a meaningful shift in how participants are evaluating this club. The Pirates do not have the roster ceiling of the teams above them on this board, but they have shown enough early to make the market take notice.

The 92% No is the honest counterweight. Eight percent is still eight percent, and a franchise chasing its first AL Central division title in team history has a long way to go before the market prices them as anything other than an interesting story. What they have done is earn the right to be in the conversation, which is more than most picked for them in March.

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) takes the field for the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What the Market Is Telling You

The NL Champion market on Kalshi has a clarity problem that the AL board does not. When one team holds 44% and the next closest sits at 11%, the market is essentially saying the race for second place is more interesting than the race for first. That may be accurate. The Dodgers have given the league no reason to believe the gap has closed.

The four-point Pittsburgh surge is the most actionable signal on this board right now, not because 8% implies confidence, but because a team moving that quickly that early in a season is worth tracking. The 56% the market is leaving on the table against Los Angeles represents the collective judgment of participants who believe someone in this field can close a significant gap between now and October.

Los Angeles is priced correctly. The rest of this board is where the arguments live.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 13, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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