Dodgers Lead 2026 World Series Futures as Kalshi Data Highlights Top Contenders

With the season just getting underway, there is already over $5 million in traded volume on Kalshi’s market for the MLB Champion come October. Of course, nothing is a guarantee, but the markets are painting a story that is hard to ignore. The season is long, and plenty can happen between now and October. Major trades, unfortunate injuries, a breakout player, or a star in a slump, the market moves in real time to how traders are reacting throughout the season, and the landscape is guaranteed to change between now and the time someone is holding that trophy at the end of the year.

2026 MLB Champion Win Probabilities According to Kalshi

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The Frontrunner: Los Angeles Looks to Repeat

The Dodgers stand out in an incredible way when looking at the markets. They are commanding almost 32% of the market's money, which in a 30-team league is nothing short of incredible at this point in the year. Nearly a third of the market believes Los Angeles is the team to beat, and someone who will be very hard to knock off. This number shows confidence in the team from top to bottom, this isn’t about one star player, but rather the entire organization as a whole. It’s a long season, and it takes more than one player to climb to the top of that mountain, ranging from the star player, all the way through the front office to pull off that feat.

The Challengers: Seattle and New York Lurking

Seattle is currently sitting at a 12% chance to win their first ever World Series after falling just short in game 7 of the ALCS last season. Seattle’s strong lineup, anchored around Cal Raleigh, coming off a historic season behind the plate, and Julio Rodriguez, the perennial all-star patrolling center field, looks to capitalize on their best season in recent memory, if not ever. Their offense looks dangerous, but even more scary for opposing teams is their combination of the starting rotation and their bullpen, which projects to be one of the best in baseball this season. If they can manage to stay healthy this season, they will be a force to be reckoned with all year, and their 12% market share is a clear visual of just that.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits a home run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, The New York Yankees sit at a 9% chance, a team that seems to never fade from relevance due to their storied past and continued success. A team led by last year's American League MVP Aaron Judge, who looks to defend that title for a third year in a row. He has won the MVP race three out of the last four years, but has yet to hold the Commissioner’s Trophy at the end of the season, something he will look to finally do this year. He’s not alone in this hunt, his strong supporting cast on offense makes it hard to pitch around any one player.

The Viable Middle: Toronto, the Mets, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Boston

The middle ground of teams that fans believe have a real chance to make a run, but they still need to see a little something more from them between now and October. This range of teams is sitting around 5-6% at the beginning of the season. These teams offer a high ceiling and decent return on investment, but have to overcome the others at the top of this list, and stay healthy for 162 games before heading into the postseason, where anything can happen. This is the zone of teams where health, player performance, and player development are key contributors to their success and can help close the gap between them and their opponents.

The Sleepers: Low Odds, High Upside

There are plenty of teams currently sitting at 4% and below, but of course, no team at this point of the year is ever counted out. Until you see teams start becoming mathematically eliminated, you won't see any of the teams at 0% because the market doesn’t write anybody off. These are teams who are looking for a front office move to pan out, an unexpected ace stepping up and giving them a few extra wins, or a hot streak that positions them within striking distance. They have long odds right now, but it's also a long season, and a lot can change between now and then.

The Bottom Line

We have a clear frontrunner demanding respect at the front of the pack right now, a small group of legitimate contenders who are looking to beat the public opinion, and a large chase pack who are looking for something to click and for their fortunes to turn around. Prediction markets don't act as a crystal ball, and no outcome is ever guaranteed, but it does act as a window into the minds of the fans and where public opinion is leaning at any given moment.

The Dodgers remain the team to beat, and the market between them and the rest of the league is telling a clear story right now.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Thursday, March 26, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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