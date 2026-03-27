MLB’s Polymarket Partnership Is a Turning Point for the Prediction Market Industry

A major American sports league officially entering into the prediction market space doesn't go unnoticed. This marks a major shift in the industry, and for the league. That is what we are seeing this week from the newly announced partnership between Polymarket and Major League Baseball. Polymarket has been named the official prediction market exchange and signed an information-sharing agreement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

BREAKING: THE MLB is signing a multiyear contract with Polymarket.



The deal is estimated at three years and $300 million, according to @FOS.



This move comes as prediction markets are being investigated as illegal gambling operations by multiple states. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 19, 2026

This matches moves we've seen in the past with other major leagues, including the NHL, MLS, and UFC. They have all recognized the fans’ interest and engagement with the prediction markets and took that next step forward. The MLB, however, is the largest name to make this move out of all those leagues and therefore carries the most weight. That, along with the fact that it comes with the involvement of the CFTC, gives a clear signal that federal oversight is not an obstacle but a foundation for growth.

A Framework Built On Integrity From Day One

According to Polymarket’s president of sports, Ari Borod, integrity was the foundation of the deal and something they discussed from the very beginning. This becomes incredibly important with recent accusations revolving around the MLB and gives them a strong foundation to grow and move forward with their partnership. Specifically, they are focused on high-risk markets such as individual pitch outcomes and decisions made by umpires and managers. This forward thinking gives the partnership long-term credibility and shows they have thought out their process and any potential issues to get out in front of them early.

Federal Oversight: A Cleaner Path Forward

The CFTC and the MLB have agreed to meet regularly and share information confidentially in order to assess any possible risks and any concerns of integrity surrounding the markets. MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred, spoke on this subject and made interesting points from the business side of the sport that most fans may not consider. He said that the fact that prediction markets operate under federal regulation, as opposed to a state-by-state case like other sports engagement sites, makes the industry significantly easier for leagues to work with them. This leads to consistency throughout the league, which improves the user experience for fans and creates a consistent set of rules that are easier for the platform and league to follow as well.

What This Means for the Platform

For Polymarket, the benefits are significant and have the potential to grow even more over time. This partnership gives them a legitimacy that other market operators simply cannot match. This includes access to MLB marks and logos, official data, which would allow them to settle markets faster and be more trustworthy for users. That doesn’t even mention the visibility that comes with partnering with one of America's oldest and most beloved sports institutions. That is the kind of credibility that can streamline mainstream use.

What Comes Next?

It is clear that the direction the professional sports landscape is headed, and that is the fact that prediction markets are not just an experiment for them, but are becoming a standard. This plays into how fans engage with these major leagues and the broader economy around their games.

The industry has exploded in recent years, and with billions of dollars expected to go into the baseball markets alone this season, this represents a clear interest from the fans and a need for these major sports leagues. Partnerships like these will prove to be invaluable to the fans, platforms, and the leagues. MLB has taken a big step forward and is now the frontrunner to show these other leagues the advantage they can gain by being at the forefront of this.

The partnership is new. The season is just beginning. The potential is just starting to come into focus.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Thursday, March 26, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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