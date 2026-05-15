What Kalshi Traders Expect From Cam Schlittler in Yankees-Mets Subway Series Opener

The first Subway Series of 2026 gets going tonight at Citi Field, and Kalshi has already seen $279,000 flow through the market. The Yankees sit at 58%, the Mets at 42%. Those numbers tell a pretty clean story about where these rosters stand, but they leave enough room for the kind of game this rivalry tends to produce.

Yankees vs. Mets | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

New York Yankees | 58% Chance

Cam Schlittler is the reason this market sits where it does. The kid has a 1.35 ERA through nine starts, a .177 opponent batting average, and has not once failed to give the Yankees five innings. He goes up against a Mets lineup missing Lindor, Alvarez, Robert Jr., and Polanco, a group already sitting last in the NL in OPS and chasing pitches at nearly 32%. That is the exact hitter profile Schlittler was built to neutralize.

The gap between these rosters is not subtle. New York comes in at 27-17. Their team OPS is 122 points higher than the Mets. Aaron Judge is hitting .331. The market ticked one step toward the Yankees after contracts opened, and it is not hard to see why.

New York Mets | 42% Chance

Six weeks ago, the Mets were 15-25 and looked like a team falling apart. They have gone 8-4 in May, just swept Detroit, and tonight they send out the best version of this argument: Clay Holmes, 1.86 ERA, eight starts, facing the Yankees for the first time since they let him leave.

Holmes made the full transition from closer to starter and it has held up. He has gone five-plus innings in all but one appearance this season. The Yankees know his stuff, which is the one thing working against him tonight, but familiarity cuts both ways when a pitcher has overhauled his approach.

The venue is also worth something. The Yankees are 4-12 in their last 16 games at Citi Field and have not taken a series in Queens since 2018. Juan Soto fouled a pitch off his ankle midweek, homered the next day anyway, and is expected in the lineup tonight. He is the one bat on this roster that keeps the 42% from feeling like a courtesy.

May 14, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) and center fielder A.J. Ewing (9) celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Market Read

The 58-42 split in the Yankees vs Mets market is honest. Schlittler is looking like one of the best pitchers in baseball right now, the Yankees have the deeper lineup, and the numbers back all of it up. But 42% is not a throwaway number. Holmes has been good this season, the Mets are playing with momentum, and Citi Field has been a problem for this Yankees team for years now. The market is not calling this a pushover, and there is a reasonable case for why it should not.

Holmes gets the ball tonight in a ballpark that has chewed up this Yankees lineup before, and the market has priced in just enough doubt to make it worth watching.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 15, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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