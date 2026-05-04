Joel Embiid Probable for 76ers vs. Knicks Game 1 Yet the Market is All in on New York

Down 3-1 to the Celtics, written off by most people who follow this league closely, the 76ers won three straight and walked out of Boston with a series victory. Joel Embiid was the reason, averaging 28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists over those final four games, including a 34-point Game 7 performance on the road. That is the kind of run that tends to shift market sentiment in a hurry.

The 76ers put the entire league on notice by taking down the Celtics, who were the leader in the prediction markets to win the east. Their team stepped up in the big moments, and they are only getting healthier.

And yet, heading into tonight's Game 1 at Madison Square Garden, New York sits at 70% on Kalshi with over $2 million in volume behind it. That number has held steady through the entire trading window. The market saw everything Philadelphia did against Boston and mostly shrugged. The Knicks are the new favorite to represent the East in the Finals thanks to the Sixers series win.

That is worth paying attention to.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

New York Knicks | 70%

New York went 53-29 this season and is playing in its fourth consecutive Eastern Conference Semifinals. Getting to this stage once takes talent. Getting here four years in a row takes something more than that, and the Knicks have built a roster and a culture around exactly this kind of basketball.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.3 points this postseason. Karl-Anthony Towns has given them a frontcourt presence that opponents genuinely struggle to plan around. The offense is scoring 117.8 points per game in the playoffs, second among remaining teams, and they are connecting on 38% of their three-point attempts. That shooting percentage forces defenses to cover the floor in ways that open up everything else New York wants to do.

The home court component is real too. The Garden has been a legitimate factor for this team in recent postseasons, not just as a noise backdrop but as a place where the Knicks have consistently protected their home games when it matters. Historically, teams that win Game 1 go on to win the series about 75% of the time. The market is not ignoring that context.

Philadelphia 76ers | 30%

Thirty percent on the 76ers with Embiid listed as probable is a number worth examining rather than dismissing.

Since returning from his appendectomy, Embiid has looked like the best center on the floor in every game he has played. The Game 7 performance against Boston, 34 points and 12 rebounds on the road in an elimination game, was a reminder of what this team becomes when he is in the lineup and producing at that level. The probable tag heading into tonight introduces a layer of uncertainty the market is clearly accounting for, and rightly so given his history.

Tyrese Maxey logged over 40 minutes per night in the first round while averaging 26.9 points. That kind of workload through seven games raises real questions about fatigue heading into tonight, but it also reflects how much Philadelphia leans on him and how consistently he has delivered under pressure. Paul George shot 22 of 40 from three against Boston, a figure that tends to get overlooked in the broader Embiid narrative but matters significantly when you are trying to account for Philadelphia's offensive ceiling.

One detail that cuts against the market consensus: all four regular-season meetings between these teams were won by the visiting squad. Every single one. That trend does not carry any guarantees into a playoff game, but in a series where road wins have been a consistent pattern, the Sixers entering MSG at 30% is not a number that comes without some legitimate backing.

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) silences the crowd after making a shot against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Market Angle

The stability of this market is what defines it. Two million dollars in volume, a line that has not drifted, and New York holding firm at 70% after traders had every opportunity to move it following Philadelphia's Boston performance. That kind of settled market reflects real conviction, not just a default lean toward the higher seed or the home team.

What the market appears to be weighing is the full picture. The Sixers used seven games and an enormous amount of Maxey's minutes to get here. The Knicks had extra time to prepare and are playing at home in a building that has suited them well. Embiid is probable rather than confirmed, and traders are not simply taking his recent form and projecting it forward without accounting for that qualifier.

The 30% on Philadelphia reflects something real, though. When Embiid is on the floor and producing at this level, it changes what is possible for this team in ways that the seeding and circumstances do not fully capture. Some of the money on this market clearly believes the gap between these teams is narrower than 70-30 implies.

Both of those positions are defensible. The market just has a clear lean, and the volume behind it suggests that lean is not going anywhere before tip-off.

Whether Philadelphia has enough left after what it took to get here, and whether Embiid suits up and sustains that level into a fresh series against a team that has been waiting for this moment, is the question tonight answers first.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 4, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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