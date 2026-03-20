Predicting NBA Coach of the Year Based on Kalshi: JB Bickerstaff vs. Joe Mazzulla
The NBA’s Coach of the Year award isn't the sexiest in sports, but it's still a coveted honor that is bestowed to the best of leaders. This award isn't as exciting as MVP or Rookie of the Year, but it's just as important. Two trends are key for traders to identify when looking at who to target on Kalshi.
- The Coach of the Year is usually awarded to one of the two teams with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern of Western Conference.
- The Coach of the Year typically leads his team a double-digit jump in wins from the previous season.
A clear pattern has emerged in recent voting for Coach of the Year: outperforming expectations alone rarely gets it done—dominance does. That's why JB Bickerstaff didn't win the award last season after tripling the Pistons' win total.
Since the 2010–11 season, winners have almost always been tied to elite teams, with the vast majority finishing near the top of the standings (a 1.7 average playoff seed). Kenny Atkinson continued that trend last year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reinforcing how closely this award tracks with top-tier performance.
From a market perspective, win totals tell a similar story. Over the past 15 seasons, Coach of the Year recipients have led teams to nearly 58 wins on average, often paired with a meaningful year-over-year jump approaching 12 additional victories. That combination—high-end success and visible improvement—has consistently aligned with how voters evaluate the award.
Right now, there are only three coaches who have any chance at winning the award, with the race really keying in on two main contenders. While Mitch Johnson has done an excellent job with the San Antonio Spurs turning them into true powerhouses in the Western Conference, this award will likely be won by whoever emerges as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference: JB Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons or Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics.
Let’s break down the three contenders as we gear up for the final stretch of the NBA season.
Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (6%)
San Antonio’s trajectory has accelerated faster than most market expectations. A runners-up finish in the NBA Cup and an 11-game winning streak catapulted the Spurs into a legitimate Western Conference contender, building a multi-game cushion in the standings while consistently outperforming quality competition. They also have a strong record against teams above .500 and multiple wins over the reigning champ Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last year, despite a midseason trade for De’Aaron Fox, an injury to Victor Wemanyama resulted in the Spurs finishing as the No. 13 seed in the West with a 34-48 record. Fast forward to today and San Antonio is one of two teams to clinch a postseason spot already, they are 52-18, and trail the Thunder by just three games in the Western Conference. They have already won 18 more games than they did last season, with a dozen more games on the regular-season schedule.
Johnson has done an excellent job managing the roster, rotation, and late-game strategy. Having Wemby is obviously a bit of a cheat code but this young couch has an incredibly bright future even if he’ll likely finish third in the voting for this year’s award.
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics (37%)
Most Celtic fans called this a rebuilding year. Jayson Tatum suffered a gruesome non-contact injury in last year’s playoff loss to the New York Knicks and that alone would have been enough to temper expectations. But on top of their superstar missing the majority of the season, Jrue Holiday was shipped off to Portland, big men Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornett were moved, and the C’s didn’t make any big-splash signings during the offseason.
Yet Boston looks like the top team in the Eastern Conference, particularly with Tatum back on the floor. While the Celtics won’t meet one of the two gold standards for this award – a significant increase in win totals – the fact that this team has defied expectations as the No. 2 seed in a much more talented Eastern Conference than last season is absolutely incredible.
Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White have played masterfully this season but Mazzulla has been the man behind the scenes orchestrating a masterclass in rotations, roster management, and late-game strategy. Mazzulla has taken a highly unconventional approach this season, consistently deploying deep rotations and fluid lineup combinations that shift from game to game. It’s not uncommon to see double-digit players log meaningful minutes, with starting groups and bench usage adapting based on availability and matchup dynamics. Even in situations where key contributors are sidelined, Boston has maintained a high level of performance.
Mazzulla’s system emphasizes discipline, ball movement, and situational execution. Boston consistently limits self-inflicted mistakes, which has translated into strong positioning in the Eastern Conference standings. That level of consistency and adaptability has elevated the team into a tier that opposing contenders are likely hoping to avoid in a playoff setting. If the Celtics can pass the Pistons (who are without MVP Candidate Cade Cunningham for the foreseeable future), this award should absolutely belong to him.
JB Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons (60%)
The Detroit Pistons were the laughing stock of the league just two years ago after winning a mere 14 games. Additionally, they tied the record for most consecutive losses in a single season. Cue up the arrival of Bickerstaff. In his first season at the helm, Detroit made the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the East. They put up a valiant effort against the No. 3 seeded New York Knicks, forcing six contentious games before being sent home. But in the 2025-26 season, the Pistons have come roaring back with a vengeance and have been the top team in the Eastern Conference for almost the entire season.
Bickerstaff helped the Pistons improve by a whopping 30 games last year, and could have won this award last season. This year, the team is even better. As of this writing, Detroit is the only 50-win team in the East (50-19) with 13 games left on the regular-season schedule. They already eclipsed their preseason implied win total (46.5 games), which is essentially a must for any coach who wants to claim this award.
The NBA Coach of the Year is likely going to come down to the final games of the season. If the Pistons are able to fend off the surging Boston Celtics, Bickerstaff has a great chance at taking home the hardware. However, without Cunningham running the point due to a collapsed lung, their four-game cushion isn’t as comfortable as you might think.
NBA Coach of the Year Best Pick on Kalshi
I’m going with Mazzulla (37%) because I expect the Pistons to struggle without their MVP candidate down the stretch. The Pistons don’t have too tough of a schedule, but they don't get to play the Wizards every night like they have in their last two outings. And with Tatum back on the court in Boston, the energy is palpable at TD Garden. The Celtics look like the best team in the conference and they would love to capture the No. 1 seed. Ultimately, whichever team has the top seed in the East is going to produce the 2025-26 NBA Coach of the Year.
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