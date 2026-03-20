Predicting NBA Coach of the Year Based on Kalshi: JB Bickerstaff vs. Joe Mazzulla

NEW: The Pistons’ Finals odds continue to fall on Kalshi after the Cade Cunningham news:



39% — OKC

15% — BOS, SAS

8% — DEN

6% — CLE, NYK

4% — LAL, MIN

3% — DET

2% — HOU



Last chance to enter for FREE — best bracket wins $1 Million https://t.co/1wfjwsUHT3 pic.twitter.com/IjdHAXDKt7