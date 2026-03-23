Predicting This Year’s NBA Finals Champion According to Kalshi Prediction Markets

With fewer than a dozen games remaining before the NBA Playoffs, attention has shifted to how the championship picture is being priced across prediction markets. The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the stretch run positioned to defend their title. They are looking to start a legitimate dynasty by capturing back-to-back Larry O’Brien trophies. However, the path is far from clear, with multiple contenders in both conferences still firmly in the mix.

Kalshi

From a market perspective, the Western Conference continues to command the most respect. According to Kalshi, three of the top four teams in implied championship probability reside in the West, underscoring the depth and competitiveness of the conference. As the postseason approaches, evaluating how these probabilities evolve can offer valuable insight into which teams are separating themselves—and which may be overvalued. Let’s break down the top contenders and pretenders heading into the NBA Playoffs according to Kalshi’s prediction market.

Oklahoma City Thunder (39%)

Despite going prolonged stretches without key superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the Thunder are poised to finish the regular season with the best record in the entire Association. They are currently 56-15, three games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs. Not only does this young team have arguably the best offensive player in the league, but they also possess one of the best defensive units in the NBA, allowing the second-fewest points per game (107.5). They are the only team that ranks top five in points per game on offense and top-five in points allowed per game. That defense is going to be pivotal come the playoffs, as they are allowing a league-low 43.4% on field goals this season.

While SGA will likely capture his second straight MVP, it’s not just about his talent. This is a deep roster with Williams serving as the Scottie Pippen to SGA’s Michael Jordan, along with rising stars like Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell, and trade deadline acquisition Jared McCain, formerly of the Philadelphia 76ers.

This Thunder team is better than the OKC squad that captured the title last June. They now have playoff experience, they have their reliable superstar, and they are incredibly well coached. The only team that has any chance at knocking them out of the playoffs before another trip to the Finals is the San Antonio Spurs, but that would be a tall task for Wemby’s inexperienced unit. OKC is the safest trade to make in this market by a wide margin.

San Antonio Spurs (15%)

The Spurs haven’t appeared in the postseason since 2019, but last year’s midseason trade for De’Aaron Fox really helped this team emerge from pretender to contender in 2026. The one issue is this team’s lack of experience. Even their head coach, Mitch Johnson, is just 36 years old. The lack of meaningful postseason reps is a factor that typically carries immense weight when evaluating title probabilities. Still, the Spurs have the second-highest implied probability on Kalshi as of this writing.

Despite the concerns about lack of experience, San Antonio did reach the title game in the midseason NBA Cup, where they eventually fell to a talented and resilient New York Knicks team. And these Spurs have been quietly building a compelling case as a high-upside challenger to the Thunder in the Western Conference. In fact, the Spurs defeated OKC in four of five matchups during the regular season. While a postseason series would look dramatically different, that’s still a very encouraging sign for this young squad.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is an absolute freak of nature, and creates mismatches that are difficult to navigate for opposing teams. He’s one of the few players in the league who could completely neutralize the uber talented Chet Holmgren if the Spurs were to face off with the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. And beyond Wemby, this team’s supporting cast is incredibly deep, featuring last year’s rookie of the year Stephon Castle, sharpshooter Devin Vassell, one of the most talented rookies in Dylan Harper, plus the aforementioned Fox running the point.

This is a team that has shown a level of competitiveness and high energy that should translate well to high-leverage playoff environments. If there’s a team outside of Oklahoma City capable of disrupting the current pricing at the top, San Antonio stands out as a legitimate alternative.

Boston Celtics (14%)

Despite an ugly loss to a Minnesota Timberwolves team missing Anthony Edwards on Sunday night, the Boston Celtics are now 6-2 since Jayson Tatum re-entered the equation. This was supposed to be a completely lost season for the C’s. Tatum missed the first three quarters of the season, Jrue Holiday was shipped to the Trail Blazers, Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Hawks (before being dealt to the Warriors at the trade deadline), and Al Horford was lost via free agency.

Prior to the start of the season, the Celtics were expected to hover around .500 and limp into the playoffs before likely being dispatched in the first round. However, Joe Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown weren’t going to go away that easily. Boston is still clinging to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and given Cade Cunningham’s late-season collapsed lung that has him sidelined indefinitely, the Celtics are the prohibitive favorite to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

From a market perspective, the Celtics profile as one of the most complete rosters in the league, anchored by two elite MVP-level players in Tatum and Brown, with Derrick White providing high-end value in a complementary role that few teams can match. And don’t forget about last year’s Sixth Man of the Year, Payton Pritchard.

Boston’s postseason résumé and coaching stability further strengthen its positioning within the Eastern Conference, both factors that tend to carry weight in how championship probabilities are priced. The key variable, however, lies in how this group performs against top-tier competition over a full playoff run. The one blemish is that the Celtics are just 8-13 against top-10 opponents this year. However, with Tatum back in the fold, that narrative could shift in a heart beat.

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