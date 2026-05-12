Why the Kalshi Lawsuits Say More About Market Disruption Than Wrongdoing

Kalshi holds a Designated Contract Market license granted by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2020. That is not a gray area status or a clever rebranding exercise. It is the same federal designation that governs traditional financial exchanges, and it places Kalshi under federal oversight by design. When states argue they have jurisdiction over what Kalshi offers, they are claiming state gambling law should override that federal classification. Courts are actively debating that theory, and the results so far are mixed.

The Kentucky Complaint | What the Suit Actually Claims

Beyond the core gambling argument, the Kentucky filing takes aim at how Kalshi operates and markets itself. The complaint alleges the platform targets younger users and does not make the nature of the product clear during signup. It also challenges Kalshi's longstanding claim that users trade against each other in a peer-to-peer market, arguing that Kalshi's own subsidiaries and affiliated market makers frequently act as counterparties, effectively putting users up against the house without disclosing it.

Kalshi has addressed this directly before. The company maintains that market makers are a standard feature of any legitimate exchange, that participation in those programs is disclosed, and that the structure mirrors how stock markets and commodity exchanges operate. Whether a court finds that explanation satisfying is a different question.

State vs. Federal | Where the Cases Stand

The legal pressure is coming from multiple angles at once. A litigation funder called Veridis Management has been driving suits in six states, including Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Georgia, using an 18th century British statute called the Statute of Anne. That law allows losing parties to recover gambling losses from winners, and Veridis has been stepping into the shoes of users who lost money on the platform.

A University of Chicago law professor described the strategy as "genius" in Bloomberg Law reporting. These are not organic consumer protection efforts. They are coordinated, funded legal plays by a firm that profits if the suits succeed.

On the regulatory front, courts in Ohio, Connecticut, and New York have paused state enforcement actions while federal preemption arguments are fully heard. A federal court in California rejected a challenge brought by tribal gaming interests, ruling that federal law expressly exempts CFTC-regulated transactions from illegal internet gambling statutes. That was a significant early win for Kalshi.

Maryland went the other way, denying injunctive relief and holding that Kalshi could theoretically comply with both federal and state frameworks simultaneously. Washington's attorney general filed suit in early 2026, pointing to a Kalshi advertisement in which one person texts another that they "found a way to bet on the NFL even though we live in Washington" as evidence the company knew it was operating outside state law.

The Market Read

A $22 billion valuation, federal courts repeatedly intervening on Kalshi's behalf, and a CFTC showing no appetite for restricting the platform tells a different story than the lawsuit headlines alone suggest.

The established gambling industry has enormous financial incentive to see Kalshi lose. State gaming regulators have jurisdiction and licensing revenue at stake. Tribal gaming compacts could be undercut if prediction markets operate freely across state lines. None of that makes the legal challenges illegitimate, but it does provide important context for who is driving them and why.

The legal battle is real, and some courts have ruled against Kalshi. But the federal footprint the company is standing on has proven durable enough to keep it operating through waves of challenges.

The courts will eventually settle this question. Based on what has happened so far, the incumbents may have picked a harder fight than they anticipated.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 12, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

More Prediction Market News On SI