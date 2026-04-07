Jordyn Tyson Seems Like a Lock to Join this AFC East Squad via the 2026 NFL Draft

Arizona State Sun Devils star Jordyn Tyson is one of the most intriguing names to watch heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. The market is beginning to take notice.

Fresh off an All-American campaign, Tyson has firmly planted himself in the top tier of this year’s wide receiver class. He’s the kind of prospect evaluators love: polished, explosive, and ready to contribute right away on Sundays. Don’t be surprised if his name gets called somewhere in the top 15.

Tyson’s breakout came in 2024, when he torched defenses for 75 catches, 1,101 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He followed that up with another strong showing in 2025, posting 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight scores despite playing just nine games. When he’s on the field, he produces. It’s as simple as that.

Jordyn Tyson Next Team Probabilities

Kalshi

From a prediction market standpoint, the buzz is translating into real movement. According to Kalshi, the New York Jets are currently the frontrunners to land Tyson at 21%, but the Los Angeles Rams (16%) and Miami Dolphins (14%) are right on their heels.

With multiple teams in the mix and Tyson’s stock trending up, this is one market worth watching closely as draft night approaches.

New York Jets (21%)

The New York Jets are widely expected to use one of their two first-round picks on a wide receiver, and Jordyn Tyson has been firmly on their radar throughout the offseason. The fit makes sense—plugging Tyson in alongside Garrett Wilson would give the Jets a much-needed boost on the outside and finally balance out the passing attack.

TRADE: Raiders are trading QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick. (via @TomPelissero, @RapSheet @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/xLWxnZzoVq — NFL (@NFL) March 10, 2026

There’s a clear opportunity here, too. With Geno Smith stepping in under center following the departure of Justin Fields, the offense is in transition, and there’s room for a rookie to carve out a meaningful role right away. Tyson would likely open the season as the No. 2 option behind Wilson, though week-to-week consistency could hinge on how quickly the new-look offense finds its rhythm.

Los Angeles Rams (16%)

The Los Angeles Rams don’t enter the draft with an obvious need at wide receiver, given the presence of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua atop the depth chart. That said, roster planning is rarely just about the present. With Adams nearing the later stages of his career and some uncertainty surrounding Nacua, this could be a logical window to add long-term stability at the position. Enter Jordyn Tyson.

It’s not a pressing move, but it’s a sensible one if the board breaks their way. The Rams were on the verge of a Super Bowl run last season, and adding a dynamic, high-upside receiver would enhance an already efficient offense without forcing a major shift in identity. In that scenario, Tyson wouldn’t need to be a focal point immediately—he could ease into the rotation, contribute in specific packages, and develop into a larger role over time.

Miami Dolphins (14%)

The Dolphins are clearly turning the page. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle no longer in the picture, this offense looks completely different heading into 2026. Malik Willis now takes over under center, and while De'Von Achane remains a dynamic piece in the backfield, the receiver room is wide open.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Miami would likely prefer a more polished, top-of-the-board option like Carnell Tate, but with his draft stock pointing toward an early selection, the Dolphins may need to pivot. That’s where Jordyn Tyson becomes a compelling option.

Tyson offers a skill set Miami simply doesn’t have right now—size on the outside, physicality at the catch point, and the ability to stretch the field vertically. He profiles as a true boundary receiver, capable of winning one-on-one and giving this offense a much-needed presence on the perimeter.

He’s especially dangerous downfield. Tyson tracks the ball naturally, competes through contact, and has a knack for finishing plays in traffic. That style meshes well with Willis, who isn’t afraid to push the ball or extend plays outside of structure. When things break down, Tyson’s ability to create and win late in the rep could quickly make him a go-to target in this evolving offense.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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