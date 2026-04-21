New York Giants Are Front-Runners to Land Ohio State Safety in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and a few blue-chip prospects are positioned to reshape franchises overnight. Caleb Downs is firmly in that group.

Safeties don’t dominate the top of the draft board in today’s NFL—teams typically prioritize quarterbacks, edge rushers, and offensive tackles—but Downs isn’t your typical prospect. The two-time All-American out of Ohio State has built a reputation as one of the most instinctive and complete defensive players in the class, and there’s real momentum behind him cracking the top 10 as a safety for the first time since Jamal Adams landed with the New York Jets back in 2017.

Team to Draft Caleb Downs Probabilities

Kalsh

From a market standpoint, the New York Giants are leading the chase. Kalshi currently gives them a 44% chance to select Downs with the No. 5 pick, even after a slight dip over the past week. The Dallas Cowboys trail at 17%, while the Washington Commanders sit further back at 11%. Notably, all three of his most likely landing spots reside in the NFC East, adding another layer of intrigue to the board.

Deep NFL roots have set high expectations for Caleb Downs.



Where will the talented @ohiostateFB safety land on Draft night?



2026 NFL Draft – Starts Thursday at 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/p4JUYnnjjD — NFL (@NFL) April 20, 2026

On tape, it’s easy to see why teams are circling. Downs plays fast because he processes fast—diagnosing run fits, triggering downhill, and consistently putting himself in position to make plays. He’s a tone-setter near the line of scrimmage and more than capable in coverage, even if bigger targets can occasionally give him issues. What separates him isn’t elite size or testing numbers—it’s anticipation, discipline, and a feel for the game that shows up snap after snap.

Why A Caleb Downs-New York Giants Match Makes Sense

Even after investing in the position—bringing in Jevon Holland in free agency and drafting Tyler Nubin—there’s a clear path to adding a difference-maker. Head coach John Harbaugh has seen firsthand how impactful an elite safety can be, having coached legends like Ed Reed and stars like Kyle Hamilton. If he believes Downs fits that mold, positional value becomes less of a concern.

There’s also the bigger picture. New York’s defense struggled in 2025, finishing near the bottom of the league in points allowed. Adding a player like Downs wouldn’t just fill a need—it could stabilize the back end and elevate the entire unit.

The Giants have options at No. 5, and pass rush could still be in play. But if the board breaks a certain way, Downs feels like the kind of pick that front offices don’t overthink. The market is leaning that direction—and for good reason.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

More Prediction Market News On SI