The Stefon Diggs Next Team Market on Kalshi Just Flipped in a Big Way

Stefon Diggs spent the 2025 season in New England after the Bills moved on following a complicated final stretch in Buffalo, and now the question of where he plays in 2026 is one of the more active receiver markets on Kalshi. The answer, at least according to traders, points squarely toward Baltimore.

Diggs turns 33 this season, and the market's current shape suggests this could be one of the final major destination decisions of his career. That reality seems to be driving some of the movement, as traders weigh both organizational fit and the realistic remaining window for a player of his caliber.

Stefon Diggs Next Team | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Baltimore | 45% Chance

Baltimore leads the market at 45%, up 34 points recently, which is a substantial swing. The Ravens make natural sense as a landing spot. Lamar Jackson needs weapons, the offense has shown it can use perimeter talent effectively, and Baltimore's front office has a history of adding experienced pass-catchers to complement their run-first identity. Diggs brings route precision and contested-catch ability that would give Jackson another legitimate option on third down, something the Ravens have occasionally lacked when opposing defenses sell out against the run.

The 34-point jump is not a minor figure. That kind of movement typically reflects either a credible report circulating in league circles or a significant shift in how the sharpest traders are reading the available information. Either way, the market treated it seriously.

Stays with New England or Retires | 27% Chance

At 27%, the Patriots retention or retirement outcome is still very much in play. New England under Jerod Mayo is in the early stages of a rebuild, and Diggs could serve as a stabilizing presence for a young receiver room while Drake Maye continues to develop. The counterargument is that Diggs has a championship still on his mind, and a rebuilding Patriots squad might not offer the playoff window he is looking for at this stage.

The retirement angle is harder to dismiss than it might appear. Diggs has been through two turbulent seasons in a row, first the fallout in Buffalo and then a torn ACL that wiped out most of his New England year. Extended recovery plus no guaranteed roster fit could make walking away a more realistic option than it would have been two or three years ago.

The Market Read

Baltimore holds nearly half the Stefon Diggs Next Team Market right now, and the recent move of 34 points suggests momentum is building rather than fading. The gap between Baltimore at 45% and New England or retirement at 27% is notable, but there is still enough probability distributed across other outcomes to keep this market genuinely open. Diggs has one more compelling chapter left in him as a player. The market just thinks he writes it in purple.

Whether Baltimore closes the deal or Diggs surprises the league with another path, the market is paying close attention, and so far it likes what it sees from the Ravens angle.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 7, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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