Titans Nearly 50% to Draft Jeremiyah Love, per Kalshi Prediction Markets

If you’re not talking quarterbacks, Jeremiyah Love is the headliner of the 2026 NFL Draft. And there really shouldn’t even be a debate. But with free agency shaking up depth charts across the league, what once felt like obvious landing spots have gotten a lot murkier in a hurry.

What hasn’t changed is his draft stock. Love is widely expected to hear his name called early, and Kalshi’s prediction markets back that up in a big way. When you stack his “next team” probabilities, he’s sitting north of a 50% chance to crack the top five (either to the Tennessee Titans or the New York Giants).

With draft night quickly approaching, it’s time to zero in on where the top running back in this class is most likely to land—and how the market is pricing every possibility.

Jeremiyah Love Next Team Probabilities According to Kalshi

Kalshi

Tennessee Titans (49%)

Right now, the market has the Tennessee Titans sitting just shy of a coin flip at 49% to land Jeremiyah Love. It’s not hard to see the logic. This offense is still searching for true explosiveness, and Love checks that box immediately. New head coach Robert Saleh knows what dynamic playmakers can do for a system, and giving Cam Ward a reliable outlet in both the run and pass game would be a major step forward. Love’s ability to catch out of the backfield adds a dimension that this unit simply doesn’t have right now, especially compared to a more traditional option like Tony Pollard.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s also a growing sense—both in league circles and across prediction markets—that Tennessee views Love as one of the premier talents in the entire class. Even after investing heavily in free agency and adding pieces like Wan'Dale Robinson, the roster still lacks that true offensive centerpiece. Pollard entering Year 8 and approaching 29 only reinforces the long-term outlook. Drafting Love now allows for a transitional backfield in 2026 before handing him the keys in 2027 as the team’s workhorse. If that timeline aligns with Ward’s development, this offense could take a legitimate leap.

Washington Commanders (28%)

The Washington Commanders come in at 28%, and they’re one of the more fascinating wild cards in this market. On paper, a backfield featuring Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White isn’t a glaring weakness. That being said, it’s also not a unit that changes the math for opposing defenses. After a disappointing 2025, there’s real urgency to rediscover the offensive identity that made this group dangerous the year prior.

That’s where Love enters the conversation. Several evaluators believe he instantly raises the ceiling of this offense in a way the current backs simply don’t. The question is whether he even makes it to this spot. Much of Washington’s outlook hinges on what happens at No. 4 with Tennessee. If Love is still on the board, this becomes a very real decision point. Jayden Daniels and Love could be a filthy duo.

Looking for Final 4 coverage? Check out our Michigan-Arizona breakdown!

New York Giants (14%)

At 14%, the New York Giants are more of a longshot. This is a franchise that has shown a willingness to invest heavily in elite running back talent, most notably with Saquon Barkley in 2018. Even with a promising duo in Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., the idea of adding a true game-breaker like Love could still be on the table.

The bigger question is team-building philosophy. With a young roster, a new head coach in John Harbaugh, and an offense built around developing chemistry between Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers, does New York prioritize another offensive weapon? Or do they address the defense that had so many holes last season?

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Skattebo’s production before his injury (600+ all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns in eight games) suggests the backfield may not be the most urgent need, which is why the market keeps the Giants a tier below the true favorites.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Monday, March 30, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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