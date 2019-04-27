How to Watch Daniel Dubois vs. Richard Lartey: Live Stream, Time

Find out how to watch Daniel Dubois vs. Richard Lartey in the Top Rank main event on Saturday, April 27.

By Jenna West
April 27, 2019

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois will take on Richard Lartey in the Top Rank main event on Saturday at Wembley Arena.

The unbeaten Dubois (10–0, 9 KOs) enters the match after making light work of former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu at the Royal Albert Hall in early March. Saturday's match will pit him against his toughest opponent yet in Lartey (14–1, 11 KOs). The native of Accra, Ghana was delayed earlier this week with visa issues when trying to enter England but sorted it out.

Saturday's main card also features super middleweight Lerrone Richards (11–0) vs. former British and Commonwealth super middleweight championship Tommy Langford for the Commonwealth super middleweight title.

Also on the main card:

• Sunny Edwards vs. Pedro Matos

• Jack Catterall vs. Miroslav Serban

• Zak Chelli vs. Jimmy Smith

How to watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream:You can watch the fight on ESPN+. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

