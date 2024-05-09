Former CFL Star Quarterback Claimed Off Waivers By New York Giants
It didn’t take long for quarterback Nathan Rourke to be claimed off waivers and he is heading to the Big Apple.
Rourke will be playing for the New York Giants after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter added Wednesday that the Atlanta Falcons also made a waiver claim for Rourke before the Giants were rewarded with him.
Last year, Rourke played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. He’s best known for his play against the Dallas Cowboys where he threw a touchdown while being sacked. He finished with 153 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason win.
CFL fans will know him best for his two shining seasons in the league playing for the BC Lions. After the Lions selected him in the second round of the 2020 CFL Draft, he thew for 4,103 yards and 40 total touchdowns in 23 games. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian after the 2022 season.
The Giants’ quarterback situation is perfect for Rourke as they currently have Daniel Jones in the hot seat. Tommy DeVito showed some promise last year stepping in as an undrafted rookie. Drew Lock was brought in during the offseason after his stint with the Seattle Seahawks the last two seasons.
While many Canadians would love to see Rourke back in Canada playing again, it’s a good sign when at least two teams wanted his services making his NFL career sustainable for the near future.
