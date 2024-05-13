Edmonton Elks 2024 Training Camp: Storylines to Watch
The Edmonton Elks have not made the playoffs since 2019 as the Chris Jones era has not seen the success fans were hoping for over the last two years.
There was a glimmer of hope for the future as the team found success towards the end of the year going 4-5 in the last nine games. Quarterback Tre Ford showed a lot of promise, but changes were made in the offseason to give the team a different look.
Training camp got underway this weekend for CFL teams as Edmonton has a new quarterback in place and adding some youth in the draft on defense. While there is uncertainty of how the team will finish the season, the Elks look and feel different from the past few years.
Here are some of the training camp storylines to watch with the Elks.
Top Edmonton Elks Training Camp Storylines
1. Future of Tre Ford with McLeod Bethel-Thompson in Edmonton?
Last season, Tre Ford was one of the most electric players in the CFL passing for 2,069 passing yards and 12 passing scores while also adding 622 rushing yards and three majors. Jones decided to bring in veteran CFL quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson to be the presumed starter over Ford for the 2024 season.
That move brings up some questions as to whether Ford will be held on as the future starter for the Elks down the road or be trade collateral before or during the season. It was a head-scratching move to bring in Bethel-Thompson, but the prospect of Ford joining another team could be hot and heavy in the season if injuries at quarterback occur around the league.
2. First Overall Pick Joel Dublanko Joins Defense
Edmonton had the worst rushing defense in the CFL last year allowing 136.6 yards per game. Defense was the focus early in the CFL Draft with former Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko being the No 1 overall pick for the Elks.
After playing in the NFL, XFL and USFL in the past year, Dublanko is expected to jump in and start joining Elks 2023 leading tackler Nyles Morgan to shore up the front seven. While the secondary was also a concern for the defense, Dublanko breathes life into the unit that hopefully takes strides in 2024.
3. Chris Jones on Hot Seat?
The first time Chris Jones was head coach for Edmonton, the team went 26-10 in the regular season and won the Grey Cup in 2015. His second term has not been as smooth, winning just eight of 28 games in two seasons.
It’s safe to assume that Jones needs to at least show Elk fans that the team is trending in the right direction by getting into the playoffs this season. Another flop could see Edmonton looking elsewhere to find their head coach and general manager.
