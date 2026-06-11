When it comes to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Group B features a compelling array of established and ambitious nations, including a host country that’s looking to build off its recent successes. Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, and Bosnia & Herzegovina all enter the tournament with unique storylines, notable players, and the ability to be overnight hobby darlings in the event any of the four teams make a deep run in the tournament.

Canada – Alphonso Davies

As Canada enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a renewed sense of confidence (although it’s never advanced beyond the group stage in either of its previous appearances in 1986 and 2022), Alphonso Davies is set to lead the charge as a mission-critical offensive weapon.

2018 Panini Donruss - Rated Rookie - Alphonso Davies PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc&q=Alphonso%20Davies%20Rookie&saleId=ebay-377205790986

For collectors, Davies rookie cards continue to attract attention at all levels (for example, his 2018 Panini Donruss Press Proof PSA 10 recently sold for $65). As the most recognizable player in Canadian soccer history, Davies has proven his worth as a star at both the club and international levels, and his rookie cards offer a reasonable entry point for most collectors.

Switzerland – Granit Xhaka

The Swiss have qualified for the last five World Cups and successfully advanced beyond the group stage in each of the previous three tournaments. Led by veteran captain Granit Xhaka, who brings his leadership, his toughness, and his uncanny ability to control the tempo of a match, this team is poised for great things.

2015-16 Topps UEFA Champions League Showcase 5x7 GRANIT XHAKA (Gold /10) #102 RC | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Granit%20Xhaka%20Rookie&saleId=ebay-275565656954

If you’re a soccer collector who’s seeking an underrated international star, then you should consider any of Xhaka’s flagship rookie cards (for example, his 2015-16 Topps UEFA Champions League Showcase 5x7 (Gold /10) recently sold for $10). His longevity, international accomplishments, and status as one of Switzerland's most decorated players provide a solid foundation for any collector looking to begin collecting his cards.

Qatar – Hassan Al-Haydos

Qatar returns to the 2026 World Cup for a second straight tournament, looking to build on the experience it gained as a host nation in 2022. From a leadership perspective, Julen Lopetegui will now manage the play-calling, while the offense is led by longtime midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos, who will look to find the back of the net as early and as often as possible.

2022 Panini Prizm World Cup #188 Hasan Al-Haydos | https://ebay.io/m/MwMEqA

For collectors, Al-Haydos’ rookie cards provide an opportunity to own soccer cards that are a direct link to one of the most influential players for the Qatar squad. As a key component in the country's recent rise to the international stage, Al-Haydos’ cards offer niche appeal in the global soccer market, especially since they are priced within a reasonable range. For example, the base version above featured Prizm rookie cards priced from $1 to $5, with color variations commanding higher prices.

Bosnia & Herzegovina – Edin Dzeko

Being a nation that earned itself one of the tournament’s final spots, Bosnia & Herzegovina enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a renewed sense of purpose, especially now that it finds itself among the world’s top teams.

2007 Panini Bundesliga - Edin Dzeko - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Edin%20Dzeko%20rookie&saleId=pwcc-monthly-4416122

Having shocked the soccer world by defeating the legendary powerhouse that is better known as Italy on March 31, there’s no question that Bosnia & Herzegovina belongs among the best, and who better to lead them into battle than the legendary forward Edin Džeko.



With that said, collectors have long admired the rookie cards of Edin Džeko, especially because of their affordability at most levels (the above PSA 10 hovers between $65 and $80 respectively); however, if Bosnia & Herzegovina were to advance beyond the Group stage, there’s a very good chance such cards could appreciate quite nicely (and may even surpass the $100 level).