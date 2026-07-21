Some trading cards celebrate championships. Others commemorate record-breaking performances. Topps is taking a different approach, which is sure to both tug at fans' heartstrings and reward one lucky collector with a life-changing card.

Later this year, collectors will have a chance to chase one of the hobby's most unique modern cards when Topps includes a one-of-one card featuring the historic photograph of Lionel Messi bathing five-month-old Lamine Yamal in an upcoming Topps Stadium Club UEFA Club Competitions release. In smaller news, after taking the 2024-25 season off, Stadium Club will return with a massive chase.

The iconic Messi & Yamal photoshoot is going on a 1-of-1 trading card 🥹



Arriving in Topps Stadium Club UCC later this year. pic.twitter.com/gDWljwXLJ7 — Topps (@Topps) July 20, 2026

The photo was taken nearly two decades ago during a UNICEF charity photo shoot—long before anyone realized they were looking at two future World Cup champions whose careers would eventually intersect on soccer's biggest stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

A Random Meeting Nobody Could Have Predicted

The famous photograph almost never happened. In 2007, FC Barcelona players participated in a UNICEF charity calendar produced with Diario Sport. Families entered a community raffle for the chance to have their children photographed with a Barcelona player. Yamal's family won a spot, and by pure chance, their infant son was paired with a 20-year-old Messi, who was just beginning his rise to global superstardom.

The image appeared in the 2008 UNICEF charity calendar before quietly fading from public memory. The calendar featured a number of Barcelona stars, including Ronaldinho, Xavi, Carles Puyol and Andrés Iniesta, posing with local children. At the time, Messi's photo with baby Lamine Yamal was simply another fundraising image among dozens produced for the project.

From Forgotten Calendar to Global Icon

The photograph found new life years later when Yamal emerged as Barcelona's next teenage sensation. After the image resurfaced on social media, fans around the world realized that the baby in Messi's arms had grown into one of soccer's brightest young stars.

The story came full circle at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when 39-year-old Messi and 19-year-old Yamal faced one another in the final, with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0.

Topps' decision to preserve the image on a one-of-one trading card gives the photograph new life and introduces it to an entirely new generation of collectors, and symbolizes a Nostradamus-like passing of the torch. Even major fast-food brands have leveraged the meme-worthy photo for social media campaigns, making it even more of a cultural moment.

Why the Photo Resonates With Collectors

Lionel Messi's career hardly needs revisiting. The Argentine legend has won the FIFA World Cup, captured a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, and scored more than 850 career goals, cementing his place among the greatest players in the history of soccer

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, has built an extraordinary resume at just 19 years old—and is just getting started. The Barcelona star helped Spain win the UEFA Euro 2024 before adding a FIFA World Cup title in 2026, establishing himself as one of the game's brightest young talents.

Se robó el show



Él es Keyne, el hermanito de Lamine Yamal.



¡Qué bonito! pic.twitter.com/5pHSsiTmmj — MARIANO OSORIO (@marianoosorio1) July 20, 2026

The story has even taken on an additional family dimension. Yamal's younger brother, Keyne, has become a fan favorite during celebrations and public appearances, with supporters often commenting on both his close bond with Lamine and his resemblance to the future star as a young child.

Before They Became Legends

When Messi cradled baby Lamine Yamal during a UNICEF charity photo shoot in 2007, neither had won a World Cup, and Yamal hadn't even taken his first steps. Nearly two decades later, after both became world champions and global icons, Topps is preserving that moment on cardboard, reminding collectors that sometimes history is only recognizable in hindsight.