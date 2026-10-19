A prominent content creator, Sky-B Cards, took to Twitter this weekend and announced that a massive shipment coming back from PSA was stolen off the truck. Unfortunately, it sounds like he was not alone, and the truck was targeted after it left the PSA facility in Southern California.

"We will compensate you for the items from your order that were involved, which is based on fair market value up to the Maximum Insured Value ("MIV") you selected for each item." @natsturner, I pray you handle this and take care of everyone affected in the most professional… pic.twitter.com/2U3zp6lYR5 — SKY-B (@SKYBCards) October 17, 2026

His 104-card submission, worth over $150,000, was stolen, and it appears his order was not the only one affected at the PSA facility. It's part of a growing problem in the hobby, with rampant theft across the country. While the exact details of the theft are still unknown, we do have some updates to provide.

PSA Statement on the Theft

PSA is taking steps to make things right with Sky-B and others impacted by the theft and released the following statement:

We are aware of a theft involving a third-party shipping vehicle carrying PSA-graded items. We are working closely with law enforcement and the carrier as the investigation continues.

"We have deactivated the certificates for the stolen items and notified marketplace partners so they can be on the lookout for rare and serialized items. Our customer service team has contacted affected customers directly and is arranging compensation based on fair market value.

We understand the impact this has on collectors involved, many of whom see these cards as far more than a financial asset. Our team is focused on supporting them. We take this incident seriously, and we will continue working with law enforcement to hold those responsible accountable."

So to sum up PSA's response: they are fairly compensating those who were impacted by the theft, deactivating the certification numbers of the stolen cards, and working with FedEx and local authorities to make things right and bring those responsible to justice.

FedEx Statement on the Theft

I also reached out to FedEx for a comment on the theft and asked for steps they were taking to prevent further theft from their trucks. FedEx Media Relations released the following statement:

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority, and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation. Further questions should be referred to local investigators.”

An Update from Sky-B Cards and Others Affected

Sky-B Cards released a 16-minute video with updates from PSA, FedEx, etc., today after being notified of the theft over the weekend. From watching the video, it looks like a lot of the responsibility is being taken by PSA to cover the cost of replacement.

The FedEx heist is bigger than we think. Just one card alone in the truck, c07 Roronoa Zoro PSA 10 pop 12, was valued at 500k and it was being transported to its final destination in that truck.



I believe that the value of that truck was in the mid 7 digits, obviously who ever… pic.twitter.com/evZXR7Bkii — Tortugo (@Tortugo) October 19, 2026

As of yet, there is nothing from local authorities in Southern California about the theft. One Reddit user has put together a Google Sheet with the documented serial numbers, cards, and grades of those publicly acknowledged as stolen so far to keep a lookout for them.