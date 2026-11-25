Roger Clemens combined dominance and longevity in a way that no pitcher in baseball history has ever matched. Over his 24-year major league career, Clemens won 354 games and accumulated a 138.7 pitching WAR, trailing only Cy Young and Walter Johnson. His seven Cy Young Awards are two more than any other pitcher in baseball history.

Remarkably, Clemens won his first Cy Young Award at age 24 and his last at age 42. His historic 1986 season saw him win both the AL Cy Young and MVP Awards and record a major league-record 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game. More than two decades later, Topps commemorated that remarkable season in its 2007 Moments & Milestones set. The pictured 1/1 parallel sold for just $55 in May. | Card Ladder

Despite these accomplishments, Clemens has one of the largest discrepancies between on-field performance and baseball card values of any player in the hobby. While pitchers have historically received less attention from collectors than position players, the allegations surrounding Clemens’ use of performance-enhancing drugs and his continued exclusion from the Baseball Hall of Fame have both contributed to his relatively modest card prices.

A PSA 10 copy of Nolan Ryan’s 1986 Topps Tiffany card sold for $10,500 in November, while Roger Clemens’ card from the same set sold for $1,430 in October. The price discrepancy is particularly noteworthy considering that Clemens won a record seven Cy Young Awards, while Ryan never won one. | Card Ladder

However, collectors appear to be taking a renewed interest in Clemens in 2026. His Card Ladder player index has appreciated by 39% over the past six months, and an impressive 124% over the past two years. These increases are likely being caused by 1980s nostalgia and changing attitudes toward baseball’s steroid era, as Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire have also seen sharp increases in their card prices.

But despite the recent growth, many of Clemens’ most recognizable baseball cards remain relatively affordable, especially compared to players who are much less accomplished than “The Rocket.” Below are the five most iconic Roger Clemens baseball cards.

5. Roger Clemens 1985 Donruss #273 Rookie Card

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PSA 10 Price: $1,100 (Pop: 673)

PSA 9 Price: $50 (Pop: 3,253)

Total PSA Population: 12,164

Despite being the least expensive of Clemens’ three major 1985 rookie cards, the Donruss rookie has experienced tremendous appreciation in recent months. A PSA 10 copy sold for just $302 in February of 2025, while Gem Mint copies are now commanding more than $1,000. That means the card has seen a 264% increase in less than two years.

One year after producing the iconic 1984 Don Mattingly rookie card, Donruss was blessed with another loaded rookie class that featured Clemens, Kirby Puckett, and Eric Davis. The set’s distinctive black borders are very susceptible to edge and corner wear, making PSA 10 copies somewhat rare.

4. Roger Clemens 1991 Topps Desert Shield #530

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PSA 10 Price: $1,825 (Pop: 37)

PSA 9 Price: $400 (Pop: 114)

Total PSA Population: 452

The 1991 Topps set marked the first time since 1974 that Topps incorporated horizontal base cards into its flagship baseball set. One of the most memorable images from the release features Clemens leaning against Fenway Park’s iconic Green Monster, alongside the words “STRIKE OUT.” It was a fitting photograph for Clemens, who remains the Red Sox’s all-time strikeout leader with 2,590.

While the standard 1991 Topps card was mass-produced, the Desert Shield variation was produced for American military personnel serving during the Gulf War. With an estimated print run of fewer than 7,000 copies per card, the release remains one of the most coveted and rare sets of the junk wax era. In December of 2024, a PSA 10 example sold for just $547.

3. Roger Clemens 1985 Fleer #155 Rookie Card

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PSA 10 Price: $2,900 (Pop: 188)

PSA 9 Price: $73 (Pop: 2,123)

Total PSA Population: 8,533

Although Fleer had already featured Clemens in its 1984 Update set, the 1985 card marked his first appearance in a regular Fleer flagship product. The set also features the rookie card of Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett.

A PSA 10 copy of this card sold for just $855 in November 2024, while the most recent sale of $2,900 in September 2026 represents a 239% increase. For collectors looking to acquire an iconic Clemens rookie card without spending a significant amount of money, a PSA 9 remains an attractive option, as the most recent example sold for just $73.

2. Roger Clemens 1985 Topps #181 Rookie Card

Even though the standard 1985 Topps Roger Clemens rookie (left) and its Tiffany counterpart (right) look very similar, the Tiffany version features a glossy front and brighter, whiter card stock on the back. The Tiffany version also does not have the asterisk before the copyright line or the "Printed in USA" text on the back. | Card Ladder

Regular Topps Version

PSA 10 Price: $3,150 (Pop: 383)

PSA 9 Price: $60 (Pop: 9,378)

Total PSA Population: 37,596

Tiffany Version

PSA 10 Price: $22,600 (Pop: 49)

PSA 9 Price: $940 (Pop: 700)

Total PSA Population: 1,964

For many, the 1985 Topps rookie is the quintessential Roger Clemens baseball card. Like his other major rookie cards, it has experienced significant appreciation. In June of 2025, a PSA 10 example sold for just $833. Despite the rising prices of PSA 10 copies, the card remains relatively affordable in lower grades.

Even though the 1985 Topps Tiffany variation shares the same design and card number as the standard release, its limited production, glossy finish, and premium card stock make it considerably more desirable. With fewer than 50 PSA 10 examples in existence, a Gem Mint Tiffany rookie is one of Clemens’ “Holy Grails.” Even this premium rookie has been hot in the market, as a PSA 10 Tiffany sold for just $9,300 in September of 2024.

1. Roger Clemens 1984 Fleer Update #U-27 Rookie Card

Card Ladder

PSA 10 Price: $2,550 (Pop: 629)

PSA 9 Price: $500 (Pop: 3,148)

Total PSA Population: 7,560

Released before his three major 1985 rookie cards, the 1984 Fleer Update Roger Clemens is his most historically significant baseball card. Neither Topps nor Donruss featured Clemens in their 1984 sets, making this his first mainstream major league baseball card.

Produced in considerably smaller quantities than his mainstream 1985 rookie cards, the 1984 Fleer Update rookie has also experienced significant appreciation. In August of 2025, a PSA 10 copy sold for just $1,364. Despite its historical significance and status as Clemens’ premier rookie card, collectors can still acquire a PSA 8 for less than $250.

Top 5 Most Valuable Roger Clemens Cards

Card Ladder

1. Roger Clemens 1985 Topps Tiffany #181 PSA 10: $22,600 (March 2021)

2. Roger Clemens 1984 Fleer Update #U-27 BGS 10 Pristine: $15,250 (May 2025)

3. Roger Clemens 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems #167 /50 PSA 7: $10,100 (May 2026)

4. Roger Clemens 1999 SkyBox Molten Metal Fusion Titanium #47F /50 PSA 9: $8,052 (September 2026)

5. Roger Clemens 1996 Select Certified Mirror Gold #8 /30 PSA 10: $7,000 (May 2021)