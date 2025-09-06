Amanda Anisimova doesn't have any Topps cards

Amanda Anisimova is set to face World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, in the US Open Final. The two will face off on Saturday afternoon, in a must-watch match. Sabalenka is the reigning US Open champion, while Anisimova is playing in her first US Open final, searching for her first Grand Slam title of her career. While many have marked Anisimova as the underdog in this matchup, Anisimova and Sabalenka have faced off nine times, with Anisimova winning six of those. The most recent matchup between these two was in the Wimbledon semifinal, where Anisimova won in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-4).

Anisimova is the lone American left in the tournament (men's or women's), so the crowd could get behind her, hoping to see the first American to win the US Open since Coco Gauff in 2023. The road Anisimova has been on this tournament, defeating Naomi Osaka in three sets (6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3), while also getting to avenge her Wimbledon Final loss to Iga Swiatek, upsetting in straight sets, has garnered Anisimova a new audience. If that new audience were to search for Anisimova cards, they'd find very few options.

Amanda Anisimova 2023 Skybox Metal Universe Champions | photo via Card Ladder

Depsite having reached a World No.7 ranking, Anisimova has yet to be featured in a Topps tennis product. There are only two sets that Anisimova has cards/autographs in, with both coming in 2023: Goodwin Champions and Skybox Metal Universe Champions.

Amanda Anisimova 2023 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Rookie | photo via Card Ladder

The limited options, combined with the newfound demand as a result of Anisimova's US Open success, Anisimova cards have soared! Anisimova's 2023 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Rookie Auto most recently (September 5) sold for $349.99 via eBay best offer. Before the US Open tournament started (August 25 and earlier), this same card sold for $34.74 on August 22, via eBay fixed price. This makes for a $315.25 (907%) increase in just two weeks for this card.

Amanda Anisimova 2023 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Rookie Gold Inscription Auto /50 PSA 8 (POP 2) | photo via Card Ladder

A short-printed version of Anisimova's 2023 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Rookie Auto limited to 50 copies, and graded a PSA 8, sold for $500 on September 6, via eBay best offer. The card features an inscription that reads, "2022 Melbourne Summerset Winner", the tounament where Anisimova won her second single's title of her career. This $500 sale marks the highest all-time sale for an Anisimova card. With this sale taking place just hours before her US Open Final debut, it's safe to say collectors are looking forward to seeing Anisimova perform on one of the biggest stages of her career.

