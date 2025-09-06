Remembering Davey Johnson through his cards

The world of professional baseball is at a loss today as news was announced of the passing of Davey Johnson who was one of baseball’s most accomplished figures both on the field and in the dugout. Johnson, who was 82, had a storied career that spanned decades as a Gold Glove winning second baseman, a World Series champion, and an innovative manager who reshaped how teams embraced analytics.

Former Mets manager Davey Johnson has passed away.



Johnson managed the Mets from 1984-1990 and was the team's manager for their 1986 World Series victory. He owns the highest all-time winning percentage of any Mets manager (.588).



RIP to a legend 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KFnI1FbRQx — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) September 6, 2025

As an all-star second baseman, Johnson rose to stardom with the Baltimore Orioles during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Known for his defensive superiority, he won three straight Gold Gloves from 1969 to 1971 and was named to four All-Star teams. He helped Baltimore capture two World Series titles, in 1966 and 1970, while also appearing in two other Fall Classics (1969 & 1971 both as a member of the Baltimore Orioles).

The Hall of Fame remembers four-time All-Star second baseman and World Series-winning manager Davey Johnson, who passed away on Friday. (📸 Doug McWilliams) pic.twitter.com/f7oxx8k8VZ — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) September 6, 2025

One of his most memorable seasons came in 1973 with the Atlanta Braves, when he demonstrated power at the plate by hitting 43 home runs and joining Hank Aaron and Darrell Evans in becoming the first teammates to each hit 40 or more homers in a season. He closed his playing career with stints in Philadelphia, Chicago, and then in Japan, finishing with a lifetime .261 batting average, 136 homers, and 609 RBIs.

Johnson’s managerial career was equally remarkable. Taking over the New York Mets in 1984, he guided the franchise through its greatest modern era. The Mets would win at least 90 games in each of his first five seasons at the helm, and that stint was capped by the unforgettable 1986 World Series championship team and won 108 games.

1966 Topps - Orioles Rookies - Bertaina/Brabender/Johnson - PSA 8 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/baseball-cards/1966-topps/orioles-rookies-frank-bertaina-gene-brabender-dave-johnson-579/30945

From a collectibles perspective, there are three cards collectors should consider when it comes to Davey Johnson and they are his 1966 Topps Rookie Card (#579) which features him at the earliest point of his MLB career, his 1974 Topps Card (#45) which celebrates his 43-Home Run season as a member of the Atlanta Braves, and lastly his 1985 Topps Tiffany (#492) which highlights his first year as a legendary manager of the New York Mets.

1985 Topps Tiffany - Dave Johnson - Card No. 492 - PSA 9 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1985-topps-tiffany/dave-johnson/auction/545794

Johnson will forever be remembered as both an outstanding player and one the most innovative managers ever to lead a team. His impact on the game of baseball was immense and one that will be everlasting. His passing leaves a void not just for the fans who enjoyed watching him play as well as manage but the collectors who adored his cards.

