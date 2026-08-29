Arch Manning Makes His Topps Debut in 2026 Bowman Football

In what has to be considered a coup for Topps, Arch Manning will appear in 2026 Bowman Football after being limited to Panini products the last two years. While Texas had prospects in previous products, Manning was not among them. He should be in line for a 1st Bowman designation, which has become highly coveted as Topps has expanded their footprint in the college football world.

This will also mark the first Bowman offering that won't be exclusive to college in its recent history. For the first time, Bowman Football will combine the stars of the NFL and the future stars of the NFL at some of the top colleges across the country. Manning will be the biggest chase in the product, on the collegiate side, for most collectors.

Top Arch Manning Sales

3. 2023 Panini Flawless Collegiate Rated Prospect Patch Auto /25 PSA 10/10

Arch Manning Panini Flawless Collegiate Patch Auto /25 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $18,000 in December of 2025.

Card Notes: Panini Flawless always carries extra weight in the hobby, even the collegiate version. So it is no surprise that one of Arch Manning's top sales is from Flawless. The $18,000 sale is also a jersey match with the 16/25. Card Ladder estimates this card is likely worth north of $25,000 today.

2. 2025 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Rated Prospect Patch Auto Black Prizm 1/1 PSA 10

Arch Manning Prizm Draft Picks 1/1 Patch Auto | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $18,733 on August 13, 2026.

Card Notes: This is his second-year Rated Prospect 1/1 Auto from Panini Prizm Draft Picks. Some of the patch autos from this set are among his top 10 sales, but the top spot belongs to the 2024 set.

1. 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Rated Prospect Gold Vinyl 1/1 PSA 10

Arch Manning Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl 1/1 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $34,160 in September of 2025.

Card Notes: This card was actually flipped, as the buyer originally purchased it for $20,000 about two months before the September 2025 sale. Not a bad hold for 2 months, and getting an extra $14,000+ on the sale. This was Manning's first big card, so it's unsurprising that it is his top sale.

Top Chases in 2026 Bowman Football

Manning will obviously be one of the top chases in Bowman Football, and it remains to be seen if the 1st Bowman will be licensed or not. I'd assume that it will be with "Texas" on the checklist, but as Adam points out, we don't know for certain yet.

Manning will have five cards in the set. A base paper card, a base chrome card, an Anime NIL SSP, a Bowman GPK NIL, and chrome prospect autos.

Not that there will be a "small" Arch Manning card in this set, but getting an Anime, GPK, and the chrome autos will make the hunt for the potential No. 1 pick expensive for those looking in breaks.

While we are still waiting on more details and the price of the set, the full checklist is available here.