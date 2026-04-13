NFL Draft Odds: Breaking Down the Favorites to Go in the Top Five

We are just over a week away from the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. As we inch closer to it, sportsbooks across the United States are releasing odds that we can bet on.

The more odds we get, the clearer a picture we're getting of what the first round will look like. Let's take a look at the top five players on the odds list for each of the top five picks.

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Draft Top 5 Odds

NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds

Fernando Mendoza -20000

Arvell Reese +8000

David Bailey +9000

Ty Simpson +9000

Rueben Bain Jr. +12000

Despite the Las Vegas Raiders signing Kirk Cousins, the betting market still fully expects them to draft Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. At -20000 odds, the Heisman Trophy winner has a 99.5% implied probability of being the top selection. If something completely unexpected happens, Arvell Reese is the next most likely option at +8000.

NFL Draft No. 2 Pick Odds

David Bailey -170

Arvell Reese +125

Sonny Styles +2800

Rueben Bain Jr. +3500

Jeremiyah Love +6000

The New York Jets hold the No. 2 overall pick, and if the odds are any indication, it's going to be between David Bailey and Arvell Reese as the Jets look to beef up their defense. Reese was the betting favorite over the past two months, with odds as short as -245. That has since flipped, and now Bailey is the -170 favorite to be the first defensive player selected, an implied probability of 62.96%.

NFL Draft No. 3 Pick Odds

Arvell Reese +105

David Bailey +265

Francis Mauigoa +600

Jeremiyah Love +1000

Sonny Styles +1100

There's a great chance that whichever defensive player doesn't get selected by the Jets at No. 2 will be taken by the Arizona Cardinals in the No. 3 slot. Since Bailey is now the favorite to go No. 2, the Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker is now favored to go No. 3 to the Cardinals. There is an outside chance that the Cardinals decide to shore up their offensive line instead, as Francis Mauigoa is listed as the third most likely option at +600.

NFL Draft No. 4 Pick Odds

Jeremiyah Love +105

David Bailey +475

Arvell Reese +650

Rueben Bain Jr. +700

Sonny Styles +750

What the odds are telling me for the No. 4 overall pick is that if David Bailey or Arvell Reese fall to them in this spot, they'll opt to take one of the top two defensive players in the draft. If they go No. 2 and No. 3 as the odds suggest, the Titans may opt for the Notre Dame running back, Jeremiyah Love, who may end up being a generational talent.

If the Titans decide to stick to the defensive side of the football, but both Bailey and Reese are off the board, Rueben Bain Jr. from Miami and Sonny Styles from Ohio State are the next two names on the odds list.

NFL Draft No. 5 Pick Odds

Sonny Styles +185

Francis Mauigoa +350

Jeremiyah Love +500

Caleb Downs +600

Carnell Tate +1000

The New York Giants hold the No. 5 overall pick, and it's anyone's guess which way they'll go. The top five names on the odds list are a linebacker, an offensive lineman, a running back, a safety, and a wide receiver. The linebacker, Sonny Styles, is currently the betting favorite at +185, an implied probability of 35.09%.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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