Julien's Auctions Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of 'Friends' with 'The One With the 30th Anniversary Auction'
Julien’s Auctions, based in Beverly Hills, is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the hit TV show, ‘Friends,’ with ‘The One With the 30th Anniversary Auction’ that includes wardrobe worn by the show’s stars and props that made recurring appearances on the set.
The auction, which will be live and available online, ends on September 23rd in Los Angeles with a livestream on Julien’s website.
One of the most significant items is a sweater worn by the late Matthew Perry, who played “Chandler Bing.” The teal, 100% cashmere long-sleeved sweater was worn in the Season 7, Episode 10, titled “The One With the Holiday Armadillo.” The sweater’s original high estimate was $1,500, but the winning bid is currently $2,750.
So far, the auction is exceeding expectations, with many estimates surpassed by thousands of dollars. Some of the other headlining items include:
1. A gray sweater worn by “Rachel Green,” Jennifer Aniston’s character in Season 7, Episode 16.
The initial high estimate was $1,500, but the winning bid currently sits at $4,000.
2. A studio-edition reproduction of the orange couch, in which the cast was often filmed on inside ‘Central Perk.'
The high estimate was $3,000, and the winning bid is currently $8,000.
3. A studio-made reproduction of the Central Perk sign that hangs outside the coffee shop.
The sign was made in 2005 as part of a Time Warner exhibit. The winning bid is $3,500, far exceeding its estimate of $750.
In addition, items worn by cast members David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) are also on auction.
Among original props are four items from Ross Geller’s apartment, where he lived from Season 5 until the show's end. The props include:
- A dresser located near the apartment’s entrance
- An ottoman that appeared several times next to his coffee table
- A phrenology head sculpture that sat on Ross’ desk
- Two gray metal bookends shaped like Griffins
Wardrobe items worn by guest stars like Winona Ryder, Paul Ruud, and Christina Applegate are also on auction.