Batman: The Animated Series Gets the Hobby Treatment from Upper Deck

If you love Batman: The Animated Series (BTAS), Upper Deck is giving you the chance to collect all your favorite characters. On March 18th, Upper Deck released a collaboration with DC to create a fantastic card set featuring all the best characters from the mid-90s superhero cartoon. It's Upper Deck's first standalone product dedicated to BTAS.

Upper Deck Batman: The Animated Series Upper Deck Debut Batman (1 of 1) | Upper Deck

Batman: The Animated Series Checklist

The base set will feature 90 cards, including all the biggest heroes and villains. Also available on the base cards will be Blue parallel cards and serial-numbered color parallels such as Purple, Orange, and Gold (/25).

Upper Deck Batman: The Animated Series UD Debut cards | Upper Deck

This BTAS set will also have a 30-card UD Debut subset featuring all the best characters from the animated series, like The Joker, Poison Ivy, The Penguin, and many more. UD Debut cards will also have a range of colorful parallels such as Blue, Holofoil, and Holofoil Gold.

Like the base cards, there will also be a number of serial-numbered parallels such as Purple, Green, Gold, and Black (/10). More exclusive inserts include Clear Cut acetate cards, Red Autographs, and 1-of-1 Outburst Gold.

Upper Deck Batman: The Animated Series Cold Snap inserts | Upper Deck

Upper Deck loaded this set with a plethora of character and scene inserts like Allies of the Bat, Villain Vault, Heroic Rescues, Bat Battles, Gotham City, and Cold Snap. Both Gotham City and Cold Snap will have autograph parallels as well.

Upper Deck Batman: The Animated Series Joker's Wild card | Upper Deck

Other unique inserts include Joker's Wild, Art of the Bat, and Bat stickers. For more on the entire array of inserts, parallels, and printing plates, check out Upper Deck's official BTAS page.

What's in a Box?

Upper Deck Batman: The Animated Series box | Upper Deck

According to Upper Deck, each box will contain three UD Debut Cards, three serial-numbered or Holofoil UD Debut Parallel Cards, one UD Debut Blue Parallel, one UD Debut Outburst Silver Parallel, one base set Blue Parallel, one Bat Stickers Card, and one Gotham’s Greatest or UD Debut Clear Cut.

Vintage Batman Cards in 2025

A PSA 9 1966 Topps Batman (Black Bat) "The Batman" #1 card | Heritage Auction

The vintage Batman card market at the end of 2025 caught fire with a few record-breaking sales. Those cards were based on the 1960s campy TV show starring Adam West. Record sales include a PSA 9 1966 Topps Batman (Black Bat) "The Batman" #1 that sold for $131,250, a PSA 10 Robin Boy-Wonder that sold for $62.5K, and a PSA 9 'Sinister Smile' card featuring Catwoman that sold for just over $9K. All the aforementioned sales happened through Heritage Auctions in December.

With nostalgia surging and non-sports cards driving the grading reports, don’t be surprised if key BTAS pulls start chasing the same prices as their 1966 Topps predecessors.