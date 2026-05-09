Upper Deck recently launched their latest product offering, and it is one that generates interest every single year: 2025-26 SPx Hockey. The product pays a sense of homage to the 1990s with it's base and insert design, which will appeal to a wide variety of collectors.

The 2025-26 edition of SPx also features some key autograph chases, including Hall of Famers and names like Connor Bedard. The hobby has also shown increased interest in hockey, so this could be a product with high demand among hobbyists.

Here is what collectors need to know about Upper Deck's latest release.

A Focus on Appeal and Rarity For Collectors

Hobby boxes of SPx will contain eight packs, with an average of eight parallel/hologram cards per pack. While autographs are not a guarantee, they are secondary to the product's aim: nostalgia. So many collectors started collecting during the 1990s, when this brand debuted along with hologram technology.

This is evident in the Rookie Hologram cards, which are short-printed as part of the base set. They can be found in one in every 86 packs, making them a tough pull. Even rarer are the parallels. Blue parallels are limited to 25 copies, while Red parallels are numbered to 10. For those who like the hologram look on cards, these will be sought-after cards of the 25-26 rookie class.

2025-26 Upper Deck SPx Hockey Ivan Demidov Rookie Holograms | Checklist Insider

Die-Cut cards are also featured in the product, mainly through an insert set called Holoview F/X. These are more common, appearing in one in seven packs or one in 10, depending on whether a player is a rookie or a veteran. The cards feature a hologram of the player along with an actual photograph amid a blue background.

2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey SPx Brady Tkachuk Holoview FX Insert | Checklist Insider

Another standout insert from the product is Finite. These will be limited to only 999 copies and will feature rookies and vets. While the card does not feature any holographic technology, the top names on the checklist should still command some attention, given the limited number of copies. Collectors can identify this insert by the name being centered on the card.

2025-26 Upper Deck SPx Hockey Mikko Rantanen Finite Insert | Checklist Insider

Big Names Highlight the Product's Autograph Checklist

Autographs may be hard to pull out of the product, but they offer an intriguing chase. One of the coolest autograph subsets in the release is titled Holo'd Hardware. These cards feature players who have won awards throughout NHL history, including Bobby Orr. The cards in this subset will be limited to 49 copies or fewer. Orr always demands hobby attention and interest, and the card below might be one of the top chases.

2025-26 Upper Deck SPx Hockey Holo'd Hardware Bobby Orr Autograph | Checklist Insider

Break the Mold also offers autographs, with names like Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini, Wyatt Johnston, Dustin Wolf, and more signing. The autograph subset has a player breaking through a mold, making their presence known on the card and to the collector.

2025-26 Upper Deck SPx Hockey Connor Bedard Break The Mold Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Upper Deck SPx Hockey is currently available, and collectors should head to their local hobby shop to see if they can still get a box. It offers intriguing inserts that bring back a 1990's vibe, and autographs can possibly be pulled. The hockey side of the hobby remains strong, and this release looks to continue that trend.