2025 was a record setting year in the card hobby, and 2026 is showing no signs of slowing down.

Last year alone, we saw a Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant dual logoman sell for over $12,000,000, and per cardladder.com, ten different cards sold for over $2,000,000 each. From collectors, to investors, high end iconic cards are setting new standards.

It seems that the start of 2026, we are going for a repeat of last year. There is a ton of excitement in the hobby. Whether its from the young and upcoming like Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, to the veterans and legends like Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Ken Griffey Jr, and others. There is so much to be excited for.

Lets take a peak at the Top 5 sales of last week:

5: 1999-00 Upper Deck Legends Signatures Gold Michael Jordan Auto: $183,000

Michael Jordan Legends auto | cardladder/goldin

4. 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie SP Variation Shohei Ohtani Auto: $186,660

Shohei Ohtani Bowman RC | cardladder/Goldin

3. 1997-98 Upper Deck SP Authentic Sign Of The Times Michael Jordan Auto: $207,400

Michael Jordan SP auto | Cardladder/Goldin

2. 2016-17 Panini Flawless Logoman Stephen Curry: $356,240

Stephen Curry Logoman | Cardladder/Goldin

1. 2000 Bowman Football #236 Tom Brady Rookie Gold #10/99: $675,000

Tom Brady Bowman Gold PSA 10 RC | Cardladder/REA

With Goldin leading the charge, having sold 4 out of the top 5 card sales, they are showing why they are the premier auction house for high-end cards. Just as exciting, is seeing the variety, and the gap in years of these iconic, and beautiful cards. Just goes to prove, there is no perfect answer when it comes to collecting. Collect what you love, and love doing it.

