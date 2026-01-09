Cooper Flagg has been pegged as a generational talent for some time, and so far this season he has not disappointed.

With his incredibly high ceiling offensively, and potentially as high of a ceiling defensively, there was no question he was going to be the first player drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. With the endless skillsets in his repertoire, prior to the draft, ESPN was comparing him to NBA players like Jayson Tatum and Scottie Pippen.

Also See: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Dual Logoman Sells For Millions

2025-26 Season

The first 37 games of his rookie season, Flagg has had to learn, adjust, and lead his team. In doing so, the 19 year old forward has proven he belongs in the discussion of elite talent. Flagg is averaging 18.9 points per game, 6.5 assist, and 4.2 rebounds per game. In fact, he is leading his team in overall points, rebounds, and assists. While learning on the fly, he is also proving to be an asset on defensive side as well. Per Statmuse, Flagg leads all rookies in defensive ratings with a 113.1. So much for easing in the rookie.

Also See: 7 Spectacular Jaylen Brown cards, including an affordable case hit

Card Market

The performance he is providing his team and the NBA, is getting collectors excited. Seeing what the 19 year old is able to do, and projecting the type of player he is poised to become, is making his card market explode. Some collectors are investing salary level prices to obtain his cards, hoping one day to hit it big. His Top 5 sales accumulated over $600,000.

1. 2025 Topps Silver Pack Superfractor 1/1 Auto - $180,000

2025 Topps Cooper Flagg Super 1/1 | Cardladder/Fanatics Premier

2. 2025-26 Topps Foilfractor Rookie Card 1/1 - $158,639

2025 Topps Foilfractor 1/1 | Cardladder/Goldin

3. 2024-245 Bowman Chrome U Autographs Superfractor 1/1 - $97,600

Bowman Chrome U auto 1/1 | Cardladder/Goldin

4. McDonalds's All American Superfractor Auto 1/1

Cooper Flagg McDonalds All American 1/1 | Cardladder/eBay - nkms40

5. 2024 Topps Chrome McDonalds Half-Court Signatures Superfractor 1/1

2024 Topps Chrome Superfractor 1/1 auto | Cardladder/Goldin

Some incredible sales for someone who is less than a half season into his NBA season. Same time, maybe its time we look at these prices and think people bought them at basement prices. Either way, it looks like Cooper Flagg is going to be the face of the league for a very, very long time.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: