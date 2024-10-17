John Cena on Kai Cenat's Stream: Here's His Coveted Rookie Cards
John Cena is going viral for his appearance on Kai Cenat’s streams. Cenat, who has won Streamer of the Year back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, averages almost 60,000 viewers per stream but has had months where he’s surpassed 100,000 average viewers per stream. During his appearance, Cena shared some motivational words with the audience about his career and life.
Cena is widely considered one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. In addition to his wrestling career, he has starred in numerous films since the mid-2000s. At this point in his professional life, Cena is considered a part-timer in WWE and has announced his retirement from wrestling at the end of next year.
Once Cena adopted his "Doctor of Thuganomics" persona, his career skyrocketed, and it’s one of the main reasons he became such an important figure in the wrestling world. He changed the WWE Championship belt and even came out with his own music.
Cena is also a part of one of the most iconic wrestling card sets of all time: the 2002 Fleer WWE Royal Rumble product.
When discussing the best wrestling card sets of all time, it’s important to mention what’s number one on most people’s list—the 1982-83 Wrestling All-Stars set. Some of the biggest names featured as “rookies” in that product include Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Andre the Giant.
The Royal Rumble set could be argued to have superstars of the same caliber as those aforementioned names, with even more big names included. Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Batista (who goes by "Deacon Batista" in that set), Rob Van Dam, Torrie Wilson, Stacy Keibler, and last but certainly not least, John Cena, are all considered rookies within that set.
It was an amazing time in wrestling more than 20 years ago when WWE was turned on its head with the debuts of these future superstars.
Cena is both loved and hated by today’s generation of wrestling fans, but there’s no doubt he’s one of the best to ever step into the ring, with a record 16 World Championship titles to his name.