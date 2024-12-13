Update 2024 Heisman Trophy Sports Card Guide

Collectibles On SI

The college season is over and it is almost time for the best player in college football to be named

Dec 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Detail view of the Heisman trophy before a press conference in the Astor ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
There is one brand owned by Topps that is arguably as iconic as Topps itself—Bowman. The First Bowman card for baseball players is statistically among the highest-priced cards for any athlete. These cards typically feature players in their professional uniforms for the first time after being drafted or signed to their initial contracts.

Now, we have the four finalists for the 90th Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded on December 12th: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

All of these players have First Bowman cards that are worth exploring. Historically, college cards have never been at the top of collectors' lists. Before the introduction of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) agreements, players in basketball and football would only receive their first Panini cards after being drafted. This meant that no official cards existed for these athletes until they entered the professional leagues.

If you are looking to buy Bowman cards of any of these players here are the cards to look out for:

Travis Hunter 2023 Bowman University Chrome

2023 Bowman University Chrome Travis Hunter
Ashton Jeanty 2024 Bowman Chrome University

2024 Bowman Chrome University Ashton Jeanty
Cam Ward 2022 Bowman University Chrome Prospects

2022 Bowman University Chrome Prospects Cameron Ward
Dillon Gabriel 2021-22 Bowman University Chrome Prospects

2021-22 Bowman University - [Base] - Chrome Prospects #9 - Dillon Gabriel
The other part of NIL that has opened up college football is the access players now have to the transfer portal. Gabriel and Ward both changed teams before landing on Oregon and Miami. In those cases since those players were both in Bowman early in their college careers they arent in the jerseys of the teams they currently play on.

Topps began producing college cards prior to NIL in 2021, with players like C.J. Stroud and Bo Nix receiving their First Bowman cards. However, it wasn't until NIL was introduced in 2022 that Topps began releasing cards featuring players in their college uniforms.

NIL has transformed the landscape for college sports cards, which had been undervalued for decades. While some stigma around these cards remains, the fact that they are officially licensed and released while players are still in college is a game-changer.

