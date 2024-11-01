What do Ohio State, Nebraska, and Texas have in common? The 2024 Panini NIL Women’s Volleyball Collection
Since 2020, women’s volleyball in the U.S. has seen remarkable growth, particularly from the 12U level through college. Youth participation has surged as clubs and school programs expand, leading to larger and more competitive tournaments nationwide.
In high schools, volleyball now rivals basketball as a top sport, benefiting from increased media coverage and higher visibility on streaming platforms. The NCAA has reported record attendance and viewership for women’s volleyball, further fueled by enhanced facilities, sponsorship deals, and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) opportunities for college athletes.
This explosive growth reflects volleyball's broad appeal, from grassroots engagement to college-level excitement, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing sports for young women in the U.S.
From a collector’s perspective, its growth is also reflected by Panini America which has recently released its 2024 NIL Women’s Volleyball Set that includes players from Ohio State (18), Nebraska (13) and Texas (6).
Each team set includes the following players.
Ohio State: Abby Yoder (Card #1), Ava Shankle (#3), Ella Wrobel (#4), Eloise Brandewie (#5), Emerson Sellman (#6), Emily Londot (#7), Grace Egan (#8), Kaia Castle (#9), Kaitlyn Hoffman (#10), Kamiah Gibson (#11), Lauren Murphy (#12), Meghan McCann (#13), Mia Tuman (#14), Reese Wuebker (#15), Rylee Rader (#16), Sydney Taylor (#18), Zaria Ragler (#19), and Olivia Hasbrook (#20).
From a checklist perspective cards #2 & #17 were not listed on Panini’s website.
Nebraska: Andi Jackson (Card #1), Bergen Reilly (#2), Harper Murray (#3), Kennedi Orr (#4), Laney Choboy (#5), Lexi Rodriguez (#6), Lindsay Krause (#7), Maisie Boesiger (#8), Merritt Beason (#9), Rebekah Allick (#10), Olivia Mauch (#11), Skylar Pierce (#12), and Taylor Landfair (#13).
Texas: Ayden Ames (Card #1), Ella Swindle (#2), Emma Halter (#3), Kenna Miller (#4), Marianna Singletary (#5), Madisen Skinner (#7)
From a checklist perspective cards #6 was not listed on Panini’s website.
Collectors should note that each player’s individual card can be purchased directly from Panini and each card is priced at $5.99 per card.