Landon Donovan has Big World Cup Expectations for USMNT; Talks Collecting Journey

Landon Donovan is one of the biggest names to ever play for the United States Men's National Team. He joined us for a 1-on-1 interview to discuss all things USMNT at the World Cup, how far he thinks the team can go this year, and discussed his eBay Live 7s vs. 10s stream and where Christian Pulisic ranks amongst all-time USMNT No. 10s.

Plus, we found out what happened to his childhood collection of cards.

Expectations for the USMNT this World Cup?

With Landon working with FOX Sports during the World Cup, he's had a front-row seat to all of the excitement.

June 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, U.S.; Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson of the U.S. celebrate | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

So what are Landon's expectations for the USMNT at 2026 World Cup? "Well, I'm always trying to temper expectations because the game is hard and you can't always do what you want."

Although, the United Stated did kind of do what they wanted against Paraguay and Australia. Can they keep it up?

"They can beat a big team. There's no question. I just watched Belgium play Egypt and that was uninspiring from Belgium who is a top-10 team in the world." Donovan, who noted that Belgium was a potential Quarterfinal opponent, "If this continues, there is no reason they can't make a deep run."

What is Landon Donovan Collecting?

While Donovan mentions he isn't an active card collector, his kids are, but he does have some pretty amazing memorabilia from his playing days.

"Speaking of the Algeria game, I have the cleats from that game, I have the shorts from that game, I have the jersey from that game, but the only thing I don't have is the ball. However, I have seen the ball because I kicked it into the stands and someone brought it to a Galaxy game years later."

The passion for collecting, whether it be memorabilia or cards, speaks to Donovan.

"I realize that, for me even as a player, and for fans too, being able to connect through a piece of - or obviously from a memory - but if you have something you bought right away or something you were at the game you saw and grabbed. Having a way to always then connect back to it, I think, is awesome. That, for me, is every time I see that jersey I get emotional looking at because it takes me back to that moment.

Although he doesn't collect cards currently, he has a core memory of collecting as a kid.

"My kids love collecting things and it takes me back to when I collected baseball cards when I was little. I'll never forget I sold my big pack of baseball cards to a neighbor next door for $66, and at the time I was like 'Wow!' and now they are probably worth $66,000, right?"

He continued, "But I do love collecting! For me, collecting has changed over the years. It is less about something that I think will have future value, and it is more about something that really matters to me. By way of example, six months ago, my dad passed away. When he passed away, I went almost immediately on eBay and bought a coffee mug, some little pins I put on my backpack, and a jersey that are all with the logo of the Cape Breton Oilers, which was the minor league hockey team in his town growing up that meant everything to him. I know a lot of people collect for future value, but for me, it is to connect with my dad."

7s vs. 10s and How He Rates Christian Pulisic

June 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, U.S.; Christian Pulisic of the U.S. reacts | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

I got to ask Donovan about another No. 10 for the United States in Christian Pulisic, and Donovan fully expects Pulisic to eventually be the greatest No. 10 in the history of the country. While he isn't quite there yet, if he plays as well as he did in the first half against Paraguay later in the tournament, there's no reason he can't be the greatest No. 10 of all-time for the USMNT.

As for 7s vs. 10s, everyone thinks about Messi vs. Ronaldo, right? It's the question Donovan gets asked more than any other. As the world’s biggest soccer tournament takes over this summer, Landon Donovan and Jack Wilshere are teaming up with eBay to turn fandom into a live, shoppable experience that connects enthusiasts to the moments, players, and debates shaping the tournament in real time.

Beginning June 28, eBay Live will kick off a must-see program of ‘Showdown’ streams – interactive livestreams built around soccer’s biggest rivalries, debates, and fan moments – starting with the marquee Showdown: 7s vs. 10s. In this can’t miss livestream, soccer legends Landon Donovan and Jack Wilshere, both synonymous with the iconic #7 and #10 jerseys throughout their careers, will host fans for one of soccer’s most enduring debates, alongside exclusive programming and access to one of the largest selections of trusted soccer inventory on eBay Live.