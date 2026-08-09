‘More Than Ever’—FIFA Launch Stunning Gianni Infantino Defense After Fresh Allegations

FIFA have lashed out at what they described as a “concerted and ongoing effort” to remove president Gianni Infantino from his role.

While UEFA continue to promise boycotts of future FIFA competitions without assurances that Infantino will not reignite plans to sell shares in the World Cup, accusations against the FIFA president turned more personal on Friday when a report from The Telegraph claimed a former “lover” of Infantino received a six-figure payout to leave UEFA during Infantino’s time with the organization.

UEFA have confirmed a payment was made to the individual in question but did not specify its nature, while Infantino has strongly rejected the claims.

“It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President,” a FIFA statement read.

“Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s Member Associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes.

“Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its President. Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true.

“The FIFA President has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to European and world football, contributing to significant change in the game and, in particular, to broadening access, resources and opportunity across world football. Change inevitably challenges established interests, but disagreement with that change cannot justify efforts to undermine the democratic mandate of FIFA’s President or the institution he was elected to lead.

“FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny. But scrutiny is not a licence to distort facts, amplify unsubstantiated allegations or manufacture distractions designed to undermine progress. Where reporting is inaccurate or misleading, FIFA will challenge it directly and vigorously.

“FIFA’s responsibility is to its 211 Member Associations and to football around the world. We will not be distracted or diverted from strengthening the organisation, delivering for our Member Associations and continuing the work of making football truly global. Through the FIFA President and the FIFA administration, our focus remains firmly on that mission, and we are more determined than ever to fulfil it.”

What Next for Infantino?

Infantino is not expected to resign. | Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Amid growing calls for his resignation, Infantino called an emergency FIFA meeting in Morocco earlier this week, which ended with a formal apology for his failed World Cup scheme and an unwavering show of support from soccer’s governing body.

Infantino is not expected to step down and is set to run for re-election next March. The belief earlier this summer was that he would be running unopposed, but recent events have seen many nations around the globe withdraw their support for his candidacy, with rivals now expected to run for the position.

While UEFA’s 55 Member Associations have sufficient power to table a motion of no confidence in Infantino, the challenge would be finding the necessary support from the rest of the globe.

Argentina is perhaps the biggest nation to have pledged its support for Infantino, who also has the backing of the entirety of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).