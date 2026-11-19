If you grew up listening to Prince, watching Michael Jackson's music videos, or following Kobe Bryant's rise to NBA stardom, an upcoming auction might bring back some memories. And for collectors, it offers an opportunity to own a piece of that history.

Julien's Auctions is bringing an extensive collection of music, movie, sports, and celebrity memorabilia to Abu Dhabi for its inaugural Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience this December 7–9, 2026.

Prince Owned and Played 1993 Kurt Nelson Built Cloud Guitar | Juliens Auctions

The event includes several live auctions, along with an online-only companion sale, From the Pop Culture Vault, featuring collectibles connected to some of the biggest names in entertainment and popular culture.

Prince, Nirvana, and Michael Jackson Lead the Music Memorabilia

Among the highlights is a metallic blue 1993 Cloud Guitar owned and played by Prince, estimated at $300,000 to $600,000. Nirvana fans can bid on Kurt Cobain's leather jacket from the band's 1991 Reading Festival appearance and Nevermind photo shoot, estimated at $20,000 to $40,000.

Kurt Cobain Stage-Worn 1991 Reading Festival and “Nevermind” Photo Shoot | Juliens Auctions

A separate auction, Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy, features memorabilia from the King of Pop's career, including his famous white glove associated with the 1983 Motown 25 performance.

For many collectors, these pieces offer a real connection to the artists and cultural moments that defined their generation.

Sports Legends Take the Auction Block

Sports collectors will find some remarkable pieces of history, including Pelé's 1962 World Cup first-place medal from Brazil's championship run. Basketball highlights include a game-worn Los Angeles Lakers uniform from Kobe Bryant's 1996–97 rookie season, along with a pair of game-worn and signed 1999 Adidas KB8 sneakers.

KOBE BRYANT GAME WORN ADIDAS KB8 "CRAZY 8" SIGNED SHOE | Juliens Auctions

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird is also represented by a game-worn warm-up jacket from the 1990–91 season. Together, the items offer collectors a rare opportunity to own memorabilia connected to some of the most recognizable athletes of their generations.

"Rocky Balboa" Nike Air Jordan Boxing Training Boots | Juliens Auctions

Iconic Movie Props and Hollywood Collectibles

Movie fans will find plenty of recognizable memorabilia, including Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow pirate hat from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, a stunt knife from Sylvester Stallone's Rambo (2008), and Sharon Stone's blue leather ensemble worn in the 1995 film Casino. Star Wars collectors can also bid on an Obi-Wan Kenobi dueling lightsaber associated with Ewan McGregor in Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars: Revenge of the SithObi-Wan Kenobi Dueling Lightsaber | Juliens Auctions

Perhaps the most extravagant offering is a one-of-a-kind Marvel Infinity Gauntlet created by East Continental Gems in collaboration with Marvel. Featuring six genuine gemstones totaling nearly 180 carats, the replica was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022 with a reported $25 million asking price. The current bid stands at $4.5 million, making it one of the auction's most eye-catching collectibles.

1-of-1 Infinity Gauntlet with Real Gemstones | Juliens Auctions

Princess Diana and Other Pop Culture Icons

Another major component of the event focuses on Princess Diana, whose influence on fashion and popular culture continues decades after her death. A separate auction, Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion, & A Royal Collection, features clothing and personal artifacts associated with the late royal.

Princess Diana1995 Catherine Walker CFDA Event Worn Navy Blue Evening Gown | Juliens Auctions

Highlights include a navy blue Catherine Walker evening gown worn in 1995, estimated at $200,000 to $400,000.

How Collectors Can Participate

Julien's Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience takes place December 7–9 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, with online bidding available for the live auctions. The schedule includes Michael Jackson auctions on December 7 and 8, followed by Pop Culture Legends evening and day auctions on December 8 and 9. The Princess Diana auction takes place on December 9.

The separate From the Pop Culture Vault online auction closes on December 11, allowing collectors worldwide to participate without having to travel to Abu Dhabi.