We are back, and as we do each and every week, we have the top 5 sports card sales for the past seven days. This week we have a fantastic mix of players and card types, including six different players across three major sports. The countdown has some of the biggest names in sports, like modern-day GOATS, Lionel Messi and Tom Brady; a legend of the NBA, Kobe Bryant; and three of the best who are currently playing: Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama.

Let's get right to it, here is the list:

5. 2004-05 Panini Sports Mega Cracks Lionel Messi PSA 9

2004-05 Panini Sports Mega Cracks Lionel Messi PSA 9 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $90,000 on Nov. 8, 2026 via Fanatics Weekly.

PSA 9 Population: 57

PSA 10 Population: 20

The number five spot on this week's list belongs to Lionel Messi and his rookie card from F.C. Barcelona. The young Messi on a card from 22 years ago featuring him in a blue and red kit and long hair.

Other sales of this card have also gone for big money over the past couple of years. According to Card Ladder, there were two private sales of PSA 10 versions of this card, although not independently verified by their research team, that exceeded $1M. One of these sales took place on Sep. 13, 2025 for $1.5M. The biggest verified sale for a PSA 10 version of the card occurred on Sep. 26, 2025, when it sold for $960,000 through Fanatics Premier.

4. 1997-98 Skybox E-X2001 Jambalaya Kobe Bryant BGS 9.5

1997-98 Skybox E-X2001 Jambalaya Kobe Bryant BGS 9.5 | eBay via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $120,000 on Nov. 4, 2026 through eBay.

BGS 9.5 Population: 28

One week after Kobe Bryant claimed the top spot on our list with the absolutely massive $4.2M sale of the 2017 Panini Flawless Logoman Auto 1/1 PSA 9/ Auto 10, he is back on the list again!

This time, Kobe is on a 1997-98 Skybox E-X2001 Jambalaya BGS 9.5 card that features the NBA legend in his bright yellow Lakers uniform against the green and orange of the card's background and seems as though he is leaping straight off the card.

We hope this trend continues and that we continue to see Kobe Bryant on our list regularly.

3. 2000 Donruss Elite Status /10 Tom Brady PSA 9

2000 Donruss Elite Status /10 Tom Brady PSA 9 | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $126,000 on Nov. 5, 2026 through ALT.

PSA 9 Population: 2

PSA 10 Population: 1

Tom Brady was back at Foxborough Mass. recently, in the announcers booth this time, as he made pithy observations during the New England Patriots complete undoing by the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 8, 2026 with a final score of 45-27.

As far as this card goes, it is a beauty and features Brady in his Wolverines uniform wearing #10. Brady fared much better than his former team, sweeping the top NFL Football Card Sales of the Week on the most recent list.

2. 2023 Panini Flawless Dual Patch Gold Victor Wembanyama PSA 10

2023 Panini Flawless Dual Patch Gold Victor Wembanyama PSA 10 | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $190,170 on Nov. 5, 2026 through ALT.

PSA 10 Population: 2

On Nov. 4, 2026, Victor Wembanyama had a dominant game against the Dallas Mavericks when he scored 52, had eight blocks, and two dozen rebounds. On Nov. 5, 2026, his 2023 Flawless rookie card sold for $190,170 through ALT. Not a bad week at all for Wemby.

1. 2023 Panini Immaculate Collection Dual Logoman Auto Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic

2023 Panini Immaculate Collection Dual Logoman Auto Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $426,000 on Nov. 5, 2026 through ALT.

What do you get when you combine the fast-twitch, superbly athletic ability of Anthony Edwards and the silky-smooth, elegant play style of Luka Doncic? We aren't sure, but this card puts both players on one trading card, each pictured behind their NBA Logoman and with their blue-ink signature below. This one-of-one card is a delightful sight on the top of our list this week.