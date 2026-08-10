With TCG and the non-sport card market continue to heat up, Pokémon swept the five highest TCG card sales from Aug. 1-8, with Rayquaza and Gengar each making two appearances among the week’s biggest transactions.

The five cards combined for $697,200 in sales, with every card reaching six figures. The results also crossed multiple eras and marketplaces, with cards dating from 1996 to 2011 selling through eBay, Fanatics Weekly and ALT.

As always, the rankings are based on sales data provided by Card Ladder. Collectibles on SI also has a companion piece highlighting the week’s five biggest sports card sales.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 TCG card sales of the week:

5: 2006 Pokémon EX Legend Maker Reverse Holo Gengar #5/92 CGC 10 Pristine

2006 POKEMON EX LEGEND MAKER REVERSE HOLO #5/92 GENGAR CGC 10 PERFECT | PSA on eBay via Card Ladder

Starting off this week’s list is a 2006 Pokémon EX Legend Maker Reverse Holo Gengar #5/92 graded CGC 10 Perfect. The card sold for $100,000 through PSA on eBay on Aug. 6, giving Gengar the first of two spots in this week’s Top 5.

4: 2011 Pokémon Call of Legends Holo Rayquaza #20 PSA 10

2011 Pokemon Call of Legends Holo Rayquaza #20 PSA 10 | ALT via Card Ladder

Rayquaza also appears twice this week, beginning with the 2011 Pokémon Call of Legends Holo #20 graded PSA 10. The card sold for $105,000 through ALT on Aug. 4.

3: 2008 Pokémon Diamond & Pearl Stormfront Reverse Holo Gengar #18 PSA 10

2008 Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Stormfront Reverse Holo Gengar #18 PSA 10 GEM MINT | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Gengar returns at No. 3 with a 2008 Pokémon Diamond & Pearl Stormfront Reverse Holo #18 graded PSA 10 Gem Mint. The card sold for $156,000 through Fanatics Weekly on Aug. 2.

2: 1996 Pokémon Japanese Promo Non-Glossy Ivy Pikachu #25 PSA 10

1996 Pokemon Japanese Promo Non-Glossy Ivy Pikachu #25 PSA 10 GEM MINT | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Tied at $156,000 is a 1996 Pokémon Japanese Promo Non-Glossy Ivy Pikachu #25 graded PSA 10 Gem Mint. The early Pikachu promo sold through Fanatics Weekly on Aug. 2 and represents the only appearance by the franchise’s most recognizable character in this week’s Top 5.

1: 2011 Pokémon Call of Legends #SL10 Rayquaza Holo PSA 10 Gem Mint

2011 Pokemon Call of Legends #SL10 Rayquaza Holo PSA 10 | Probstein Auctions on eBay via Card Ladder

Taking the top spot is a 2011 Pokémon Call of Legends #SL10 Rayquaza Holo graded PSA 10 Gem Mint. The card sold for $180,200 through Probstein on eBay on Aug. 5, finishing more than $24,000 ahead of the two cards tied for second.

For this week at least, the top end of the TCG market belonged entirely to Pokémon.