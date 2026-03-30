Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for NBA, NHL, MLB & College Basketball Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for Monday's loaded sports slate featuring NBA, NHL, MLB and College Basketball games. New users can claim $200 FanCash immediately after placing just a $5 wager on March 30. With playoff races heating up across multiple leagues and fresh baseball energy continuing, this welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos while betting on today's compelling matchups.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for today's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash immediately upon placing their first $5 wager. This straightforward offer requires no bonus code and activates once you toggle the promotion in your bet slip before wagering on any market with minimum odds of -500.

Whether you back the Blue Jays at home, target a low-scoring NHL divisional matchup, or support an underdog in college basketball's final stages, your qualifying bet triggers the full bonus instantly. If you wager $5 on an NBA team fighting for playoff positioning and they win, you collect your original winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Even if your selection loses, you still receive the complete FanCash amount to continue betting on today's action-packed schedule.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Must be a new customer without an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account in any state.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Minimum qualifying wager of $5 with odds of -500 or better.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Must complete wagering within seven days of account opening.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus

Claiming this generous welcome offer takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for today's diverse betting opportunities across four major sports.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit using any accepted payment method. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying $5 bet on any NBA, NHL, MLB, or College Basketball market with odds of -500 or better. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately once your bet settles.

Ready to get started? Check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into their platform features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for ongoing value

Beyond this welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with valuable promotions and betting boosts. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance opportunities, and sport-specific bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app.

These ongoing promotions often target specific games or betting markets, making them particularly valuable during busy sports days like today's four-league slate. From enhanced payouts on player props to cashback offers on losing parlays, Fanatics maintains an active promotional calendar that rewards loyal customers throughout the season.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.