For the first time, the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars are officially crossing over.

Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed that Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm are teaming up on Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, a five-issue limited series written by Kevin Smith with art by David Marquez. The first issue is scheduled for January 2027, with new installments releasing monthly through May.

The collaboration is perfectly timed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, released in 1977, now known as Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope. The alliance also brings together two collectible powerhouses, with Star Wars cards soaring to new heights and collectors chasing cards from the latest Marvel releases.

World and universes collide as characters like Wolverine and Dr. Doom intersect with Han Solo and Chewbacca. | Lucasfilm Publishing/Marvel Comics via Entertainment Weekly

Imagine the possibilities of collectibles from a joint universe.

Two Universes Finally Collide

According to the series logline shared by Entertainment Weekly, a “reality-shattering spell” will bring the events of A New Hope into Earth-616, Marvel Comics’ primary continuity.

That means Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca could cross paths with Marvel heroes including Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man, and the Hulk, while Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire enter a world that also includes Doctor Doom.

Indie-film icon Smith, best known for his cult classic Clerks, has also written comics including Daredevil, Batman, and Green Arrow. He told Entertainment Weekly that he has imagined a crossover like this since reading Marvel’s Star Wars comics in the early 1980s.

Fans of Marvel and Star Wars are getting the crossover they only could have dream of in a new comic series. | Lucasfilm Publishing/Marvel Comics via Entertainment Weekly

“I always wished that Spider-Man or Doctor Doom could cross over into their cinematic saga,” Smith told EW. “So when the opportunity arose to actually tell that story, nobody had to force my hand!”

Marquez, an Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling artist, is known for his work on titles including Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man featuring Miles Morales, Civil War II, Uncanny X-Men and Justice League.

A Crossover Decades in the Making

Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain called Hope Assembles a “true love letter” to Star Wars, Marvel, and comics, while outgoing Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski said the crossover was an idea Marvel had wanted to explore since regaining the Star Wars license more than a decade ago.

Fans are will be eager to see the stories and art that evolves from characters like Luke Skywalker, Spider-Man, and Captain America. | Lucasfilm Publishing/Marvel Comics via Entertainment Weekly

The project also follows Marvel’s recent crossover events with DC Comics, including Batman/Deadpool and Superman/Spider-Man.

For collectors, the significance is straightforward: the galaxy far, far away is officially meeting the Marvel Universe for the first time. And while no crossover collectibles have been announced, fans can certainly hope the partnership eventually extends beyond the comic-book page.