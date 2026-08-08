Jean Grey is an original X-Men member with powerful psychic abilities. Her superhero credentials are well established through comic book and big-screen lore. In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we see Sadie Sink (from Stranger Things) debut the character as a teenager just getting acquainted with her magnificent powers. This is an exciting time for fans of Spider-Man, X-Men, Jean Grey, and trading cards alike. We take a look at five of her top cards through the years to celebrate this superhero icon.

It will be fun to see how future versions of this list take shape with new releases of Marvel Cards continue to be released like the 2026 Topps Chrome Marvel which full of great characters.

5) 2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Superfractor 1-of-1 PSA 9 Jean Grey

We start with a Topps Chrome Superfractor card for the #5 card on our list of top-selling Jean Grey cards. This one features a youthful Jean Grey in a two-toned green X-Men suit, with her iconic red hair as brilliant as ever.

2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Superfractor 1-of-1 PSA 9 Jean Grey. Sold on eBay for $3,500 on March 6, 2026. | Card Ladder

The 1/1 card, as shown above, was sold on eBay for $3,500 on March 6, 2026.

4) 2024 Topps Chrome Marvel Superfractor 1-of-1 Jean Grey

To some fans and collectors, one of the most fun things about the fandom and hobby is seeing how each new illustrator, artist, designer, director, or actor is able to take the beloved character to a new place. Now, with Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey, we have the newest take on our beloved superhero. Similarly, the #4 card on our list shows an artist's representation of Jean Grey in a familiar yet unique way.

2024 Topps Chrome Marvel Superfractor 1-of-1 Jean Grey. Sold on eBay for $4,838 on October 6, 2024. | Card Ladder

This card, a 1/1 Superfractor, was sold for $4,838 through eBay on October 6, 2024.

3) 2024 Topps Chrome Marvel Sapphire Selections Padparadscha 1-of-1 PSA 10 Jean Grey.

Coming in among the top 3 is another 2024 Topps Chrome Card featuring Jean Grey. It is the highly sought-after Padparadsha version of the Sapphire Selections card featuring the X-Man with eyes wide and her right hand seemingly poised to conduct her psychic orchestra.

2024 Topps Chrome Marvel Sapphire Selections Padparadscha 1-of-1 PSA 10 Jean Grey. Sold on eBay for $5,500 on April 9, 2026. | Card Ladder

This card, as shown above, featuring Jean Grey in a blue-and-yellow X-Men suit against an orange-pink jewel background, was sold via eBay for $5,500 in April of 2026, according to Card Ladder.

2) 2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Superfractor 1-of-1 Jean Grey.

Before there were Wolverine, Gambit, Rogue, and many of the other X-Men we know today, there was just Angel, Cyclops, Beast, Iceman, and Marvel Girl AKA Jean Grey. These were the original 5 who comprised the X-Men as created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963. The number 2 card on our list hearkens back to this time, 63 years ago, and is shown below.

2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Superfractor 1-of-1 Jean Grey. Sold on eBay for $6,500 on September 15, 2025. | Card Ladder

This card, featuring Jean Grey as Marvel Girl, was sold for $6,500 through eBay on September 15, 2025, per Card Ladder.

1) 2013 Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems Green BGS 9 Jean Grey

The Precious Metal Gems (PMG) offerings are highly sought-after cards, including the top card on our list. The #1 card is a 2013 Fleer Retro Marvel PMG Green PSA 9 Jean Grey.

2013 Fleer Retro Marvel Precious Metal Gems Green BGS 9 Jean Grey Sold for $6,600 on March 8, 2023 through Goldin Auctions. | Card Ladder

This beautiful card, as shown above, is the top-selling Jean Grey at $6,600 on March 8, 2023. This will likely serve as a time capsule, as Jean Grey has finally made her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as portrayed by Sadie Sink.