The 1985 Transformers Cards Collectors Are Chasing 40 Years Later

In 1985, Transformers were everywhere.

A year after Hasbro introduced the Transformers toy line in the United States, Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, and the rest of the Autobots and Decepticons moved from toy shelves to television, comic books, and trading cards.

More than 40 years later, collectors are taking another look at those original cards. And with the red-hot TCG market and growing interest in vintage non-sports sets from Marvel, The Simpsons, SpongeBob, and others, the timing could be right for Transformers to become the next big collector chase.

The 1985 Transformers Set

Released by Hasbro and Milton Bradley, the 1985 Transformers set included 192 cards and 24 stickers. Packs contained eight cards and one sticker, with character cards featuring familiar Transformers artwork and others depicting scenes from the animated series.

The character cards are particularly fun today. In addition to artwork of favorites, including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Megatron, the backs included character information similar to the "Tech Specs" found on the original toy packaging.

1984 Hasbro G1 Transformers Optimus Prime AFA 85 w/ Trademark (eBay ask: $39,999.99) | https://ebay.io/m/7FDqOJ

More Than Meets the Eye

The cards arrived as Transformers was becoming a cultural phenomenon. The Transformers animated series debuted in 1984 and ran for four seasons, while Marvel's comic book series launched the same year and eventually reached 80 issues. The Transformers: The Movie followed in 1986.

Transformers #1 CGC 9.8 Marvel 1984 1st & Origin - RARE Newsstand | https://ebay.io/m/RGOzRg

The franchise found another generation of fans with the first live-action Transformers movie in 2007, which earned more than $700 million worldwide and launched a movie franchise that has generated billions at the box office.

Through much of that history, Peter Cullen was the unmistakable voice of Optimus Prime. Cullen, who first voiced the character in the 1984 animated series and later returned for the live-action movies, died on Aug. 26 at age 85.

Transformers Trading Cards Are Back

That same day, Upper Deck announced a new licensing agreement with Hasbro, bringing a new generation of Transformers cards to collectors in 2026. The Hobby Nonsense podcast shared the news during an in-depth interview with Upper Deck CEO Jason Masherah earlier this month.

Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and more are all coming to Upper Deck products, as we announce a new deal with Hasbro. Upper Deck will work with the iconic brand to bring memorable moments and characters from fan-favorite properties to trading cards and games. Find more… pic.twitter.com/KJLo45iYhC — Upper Deck Entertainment (@UpperDeckEnt) August 26, 2026

A Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Special Edition set arrives exclusively at Target in September, with every box containing the complete base set, a Stellar System insert, and opportunities to pull parallels and Peter Cullen autographs. Later this year, Upper Deck will follow with a larger 100-card Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary release under its Fleer brand, featuring characters and scenes from the 1986 film, lenticular inserts, parallels, and autographs from select voice actors.

The new releases provide an interesting backdrop as collectors rediscover the 1985 set. And recent sales suggest they're paying attention.

The 1985 Transformers Cards Collectors Are Chasing

Optimus Prime #1 PSA/DNA Peter Cullen autograph — $2,499.99

1985 Hasbro Transformers #1 Optimus Prime PSA/DNA Peter Cullen | eBay via Card Ladder

The first card in the set features Optimus Prime, and this PSA/DNA example was signed by Cullen. It sold on eBay for $2,499.99 on Aug. 28, just two days after his death.

Bumblebee #28 PSA 10 — $1,910

1985 Hasbro Transformers - Card #28 Bumblebee Blue - PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Bumblebee's popularity has extended well beyond the original cartoon, including his own 2018 feature film. A PSA 10 example of his 1985 card sold for $1,910 on eBay on Sept. 1.

Complete 192-card set plus 23 stickers — $1,650

1985 Hasbro Transformers COMPLETE HIGH GRADE CARD SET (192) + 23 Stickers | eBay via Card Ladder

A high-grade complete set accompanied by 23 of the 24 stickers sold for $1,650 on eBay on Aug. 30—less than the PSA 10 Bumblebee, illustrating the premium collectors can place on high-grade examples of key characters.

Megatron #97 PSA 10 — $1,500

1985 Hasbro Transformers #97 Megatron PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Optimus Prime's longtime Decepticon rival is another natural target. A PSA 10 copy of Megatron #97 sold for $1,500 on eBay on Aug. 31.

For collectors who grew up with Transformers, the appeal isn't difficult to understand. The 1985 cards capture the franchise near the beginning of a pop-culture run that is still going strong four decades later—and they're increasingly becoming collectibles in their own right.