TJ Oshie, an American-born hockey player from Minnesota famous for his shootout heroics in the 2014 Olympics, was recently named one of five new inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Oshie will join Phil and Amanda Kessel, Ryan Suter, and Stan Wong as the newest inductees.

Oshie was drafted No. 24 overall in the 2005 NHL Draft and went on to play for the St. Louis Blues and the Washington Capitals, where he would win his lone Stanley Cup in 2018.

Reflecting on his career has to include his card market; here are his top three sales documented on Card Ladder.

No. 3 | 2008 SP Authentic Future Watch /999 #243 PSA 10 GEM MT

Oshie's rookie 2008 SP Authentic Future Watch autographed card, numbered 990 out of 999, graded a PSA GM MT 10 | Card Ladder

The first card on the list, and third highest-selling piece, comes from his rookie year. The 2008 SP Authentic Future Watch autographed card (numbered to 999 and graded a PSA GM MT 10) is one of his first autographed cards. The card features a waist-up image of Oshie, surrounded by a blue, white, and gray design to match his team's colors of blue and yellow. Oshie also signed with a blue ink pen on the card.

Jan 7, 2014; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; St. Louis Blues forward TJ Oshie (74) looks to make a pass against the Edmonton Oilers at Rexall Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This card was sold at a fixed price on eBay through consigner COMC. The sale closed on February 6, 2025, and went for a total of $396.10. Diving deeper into the Card Ladder sale page, Card Ladder now puts a value of this piece at $280, the only card you'll see on the list that has declined.

No. 2 | 2017-18 O-Pee-Chee Platinum Golden Treasures 1-of-1

TJ Oshie's 2017-18 O-Pee-Chee 1-of-1 Platinum Golden Treasures | Card Ladde

The second card on this list is a first and only. Oshie's 2017-18 O-Pee-Chee Platinum Golden Treasures 1-of-1 is his second highest-selling card of all time. The card features a full-body image of Oshie surrounded by the famous golden swirls. Although the card companies are separate, they all seem to utilize the golden swirls to signify a one-of-one.

This sale occurred almost a year ago to the day. The eBay auction finished on September 7, 2025. The final price was $556.86. While it sold for a little over $500, Card Ladder now values this piece at nearly a grand, at $942.20.

No. 1 | 2008-09 Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey #218 Young Guns Printing Plate 1/1

TJ Oshie's rookie 2008-09 Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey #218 Young Guns Printing Plate 1/1 | Card Ladder

Oshie's top card sale isn't made out of cardboard. His top sale comes from his rookie year, a one-of-one printing plate of his Young Guns card. Young Guns are some of the most desirable rookie cards made of hockey players from Upper Deck. Adding a one-of-one printing plate would be at the top of anyone's collection.

Mar 16, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie (77) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This card, which sold for as a best offer sale. This sale was finalized on July 23, 2024 and went for a total of $575. This card now, however, has a Card Ladder value of $1,214.70.

Honrable Mention

Seven cards out of the full set of 150 from the 2008-09 Upper Deck The Cup, autographed, including TJ Oshie | Card Ladder

While the highest-selling card of TJ Oshie's, according to Card Ladder, is his one-of-one printing plate, he does have a higher sale, but it wasn't the only card in the sale.

On April 30, 2022, a lot of the full set of the 2008-09 Upper Deck The Cup, including 90 signed rookie cards, was sold via auction with Goldin. The set included Oshie's signed rookie-patch-autographed card. The sale garnered 22 bids and went for a total of $7,500.