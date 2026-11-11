Pokémon's biggest release of the year is in full swing, with the 30th Celebration set having a near-infinite amount of stock and every kind of collector enjoying it. From brand-new designs to throwback reprints, 30th Celebration has defined the Pokémon TCG side of the hobby for a while now.

Naturally, the biggest hits are the ones that were sent to different grading services in hopes of being a one-of-one grail this early in the set's life. The most valuable cards from 30th Celebration, unsurprisingly, were all found in pristine condition.

BGS BL 10 Classic Collection Lugia

30th Celebration Pokemon Lugia BGS 10 BLACK LABEL | CardLadder

The title of the most valuable 30th Celebration card sale belongs to the most expensive Classic Collection reprint. Reprinted from the iconic Aquapolis set, the Crystal Lugia from the 30th Celebration is the most expensive re-released piece in raw condition.

Add a BGS Black Label 10 grade to it and you get an $18,100 card.

It's worth noting that, at the time this card sold at auction, it was a POP 1, and that greatly influenced the final selling price. As of writing, the BGS Population Report for Black Label 10 Lugia cards from 30th Celebration is up to 53.

BGS BL 10 Classic Collection Charizard

Pokémon 30th Celebration Charizard 4/102 BLACK LABEL | CardLadder

The most iconic, most important, and most historically relevant Pokémon card of all time is the Base Set Charizard 4/102 from the very first release. It's been reprinted and brought back to life multiple times over the years, and honestly it's just fitting that it was included in the 30th Celebration Classic Collection.

Just like the Lugia, this Charizard received a BGS Black Label 10 grade, which makes it as pristine as a card can possibly be. It sold for $15,000 early in the month and is currently limited to a total BGS population of four.

PSA 10 Blue RGB Mew

2026 POKEMON 30C EN-30TH CELEBRATION RGB RARE #B MEW PSA 10 | CardLadder

The rarest card you can pull from a single pack of 30th Celebration is one of the three RGB Mew variants, so it's really unsurprising that an RGB Mew is responsible for the third-most expensive sale from the set.

Selling for $13,850.69 on October 11th, it held the top spot for 16 days until the auction for the first Black Label 10 completed. While still an incredibly tough grade, there are a number of Blue RGB Mew PSA 10 cards currently circulating with a population of 171.

BGS BL 10 Mew ex

2026 Pokemon 30th Celebration SIR #152 Mew ex - BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10 | CardLadder

The #1 Special Illustration Rare from 30th Celebration is Mew ex featuring the Memory Helix ability, and what a gorgeous card it really is. It's widely considered one of the best-looking cards in the entire release and is very desirable in any condition.

A BGS Black Label 10 version of this card sold early in November for $13,725, and the price reflects just how tough a grade this card is. As of writing, the BGS population report for Black Label 10s is only up to five.

PSA 10 Red RGB Mew

2026 POKEMON 30C EN-30TH CELEBRATION RGB RARE #R MEW PSA 10 | CardLadder

The Red version of the RGB Mew chase from 30th Celebration rounds out the top five most valuable card sales from the release. Also graded a PSA 10, it was the second-most expensive piece on the list when it sold last month, but has since been surpassed.

The Red variant sold for $13,700 and currently has a PSA population of 229.