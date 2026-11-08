Mew Leads Weekly TCG Sales as Naruto Cracks Top Five

After last week's $10.65 million Pokémon sales bonanza, the latest TCG rankings returned to more familiar territory, with five cards combining for $2,276,013.

Pokémon once again dominated, claiming four of the five spots. But this week's biggest surprise came from outside the franchise, as a rare Naruto collectible sold for more than $400,000 on eBay. The rankings also featured two Gold Star Pokémon cards, a World Championships trophy card, and a classic Expedition Mew.

Here are the five highest TCG sales for October 31 through November 7, counting down from No. 5, with sales data courtesy of Card Ladder.

5. 2011 Naruto CCG Shonen Jump Promo Sasuke Uchiha #PR068 PSA 10

2011 NARUTO CCG PROMO SHONEN JUMP-MAY 2011 #PR068 SASUKE UCHIHA PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Breaking Pokémon's recent dominance of the rankings, a 2011 Naruto Collectible Card Game promotional card featuring Sasuke Uchiha sold for $401,013 on eBay on November 2. The PSA 10 card was distributed as a promotional release associated with the May 2011 issue of Shonen Jump, the manga magazine closely connected to the Naruto franchise.

While Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh! typically dominate high-end TCG discussions, Naruto has its own collectible card game history and dedicated following. The six-figure result is a reminder that valuable gaming cards extend well beyond the hobby's most established franchises.

4. 2006 Pokémon EX Dragon Frontiers Gold Star Charizard #100 PSA 10

2003 Pokemon EX Dragon Frontiers Holo Charizard Gold Star #100 PSA 10 GEM MINT | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Charizard returned to the top five with a Gold Star example that sold for $408,000 through Fanatics Weekly on November 1. Although the auction listing identified the card as a 2003 release, EX Dragon Frontiers was actually released in 2006.

The PSA 10 card features one of the most recognizable Pokémon in its distinctive shiny coloration. Gold Star cards are especially popular among collectors because of their rarity and their place in Pokémon's EX-era releases. The result reinforces the enduring appeal of premium Charizard cards, particularly those from sought-after sets.

3. 2006 Pokémon EX Holon Phantoms Gold Star Gyarados #102 PSA 10

2006 POKEMON EX HOLON PHANTOMS GOLD STAR #102 GYARADOS-HOLO PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Another Gold Star card claimed third place, with a 2006 EX Holon Phantoms Gyarados #102 selling for $450,000 on eBay on October 31.

EX Holon Phantoms remains a popular set among collectors, and its Gold Star cards are among the most desirable releases from the era. The sale also put Gyarados ahead of Charizard in this week's rankings, demonstrating that high-end Gold Star collecting isn't limited to Pokémon's most famous character.

2. 2004 Pokémon World Championships No. 2 Trainer Trophy Pikachu CGC Pristine 10

2004 Pokemon World Championships Holo No. 2 Trainer Trophy Pikachu - CGC PRISTINE 10 | Goldin via Card Ladder

A rare piece of Pokémon tournament history claimed second place, with a 2004 World Championships No. 2 Trainer Trophy Pikachu selling for $488,000 through Goldin on November 1. Unlike cards distributed through traditional packs, trophy cards were awarded to top competitors, making them especially difficult to obtain.

The 2004 event marked the first Pokémon World Championships, adding historical significance to this particular release. Graded CGC Pristine 10, the card was also the only entry in this week's top five not graded by PSA.

1. 2002 Pokémon Expedition Holo Mew #19 PSA 10

2002 Pokemon Expedition Holo Mew #19 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Taking the top spot was a 2002 Pokémon Expedition Holo Mew #19, which sold for $529,000 through Fanatics Weekly on November 1. The PSA 10 card comes from Expedition Base Set, the first Pokémon e-Card expansion released in English.

Mew has long been one of Pokémon's most popular mythical characters, and high-grade examples from early sets remain desirable among collectors. The sale topped this week's rankings by $41,000 over the Trophy Pikachu, putting a classic e-Card release ahead of a rare tournament prize.

Naruto Joins Pokémon at the Top

While Pokémon still claimed four of the five biggest TCG sales, this week's rankings offered considerably more variety than the previous all-Pokémon sweep.

Two Gold Star cards, a historic tournament trophy, and an Expedition Mew demonstrated the strength of different eras of Pokémon collecting. But the biggest surprise was Naruto's appearance, with a Sasuke Uchiha promotional card selling for more than $400,000.

For a category so often dominated by Pokémon, the arrival of another franchise among the week's biggest sellers is a development worth watching.