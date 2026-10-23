Topps Brings Back NBA Debut Inscription Autographs For Loaded Rookie Class

The NBA season is finally underway, giving the rookie class its first chance to showcase its talents on the highest level.



For some of the most anticipated first-year players, that means having their debuts commemorated through trading cards.



Topps has brought back its NBA Debut Inscription Autographs via Topps NOW, having four of the top picks from the draft sign one-of-a-kind card celebrating their entrance into the league.



The cards are available for purchase for just 48 hours (ending midday Saturday, October 24) and will represent some of the most wanted early in the players' careers.



This is the second year Topps has offered the special cards after acquiring NBA licensing rights that kicked in on October 1, 2025.



Last year's top pick, Cooper Flagg, had his debut inscription card in a PSA 10 sell for $140,300 last month.



Here are the inscription cards available, with the caveat that 2026 top overall pick AJ Dybantsa hasn't yet made his debut with the Washington Wizards due to an ankle injury. Here is who has a debut inscription so far.

G Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz (No. 2 Pick)

Darryn Peterson's Debut Inscription Autograph | Topps

Peterson registered 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 31 minutes as his Jazz lost 123-103 to the team of another player on this list. Peterson started in his NBA debut, and it's likely he will have more opportunities to earn Topps NOW cards this season.

F Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies (No. 3 Pick)

Cameron Boozer's Debut Inscription Autograph | Topps

Boozer has the most interesting opening game statline of any of the players to receive a debut inscription autograph. The son of former NBA big man Carlos Boozer had 7 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in 33 minutes as his Grizzlies had a 20-point blowout win over Peterson's Jazz. He didn't shoot the ball well, going 2-of-15 from the field and 0-of-6 from three-point land.

F Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls (No. 4 Pick)

Caleb Wilson's Debut Inscription Autograph | Topps

Wilson logged the most minutes on the Bulls in their opener, but many of them were garbage time in a blowout 135-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Collectors should be thrilled that Wilson has an immediate high-volume role despite the loss. Wilson had 16 points on 7-of-21 shooting but turned the ball over 9 times in the loss.

G Keaton Wagler, Los Angeles Clippers (No. 5 Pick)

Keaton Wagler's Debut Inscription Autograph | Topps

Wagler is the only player on the list who didn't start his first NBA game, but he unequivocally had the best debut. Wagler had 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting (3-of-6 on threes) and added 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 29 minutes. His Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings 121-96 on opening night in a battle of rookie guards who were top-10 picks. His Kings counterpart and No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff shot 5-of-24 from the field in the loss.