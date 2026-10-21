Cooper Flagg's Rookie Debut Patch autograph card sold for an astonishing $8.04 million less than a month ago, on September 25, 2026, with Fanatics Collect. At the time of the sale, it was unknown who won the unique rookie card. It was one of the biggest chases of the year, and closely watched to see who would ultimately end up with the best card of Cooper Flagg.

However, after the sale, we never found out who purchased it, but now we know -- and we know the plan for what they want to do with the card.

The Buyer and the Repack

PrizePicks, one of the biggest daily fantasy sports (DFS) companies in the country, has announced that the card will be available to pull through their new digital repacks, PrizePicks Packs.

Cooper Flagg's 2025 Topps Chrome Update Rookie Debut Patch autograph card, graded a PSA GEM MT 10, with an autograph grade of 10. | Card Ladder

In a press release from the company, PrizePicks Packs said they will have the highest-valued inventory in the entire industry of digital repacks, highlighted by the Flagg Rookie Debut Patch card.

According to the press release, the Flagg card isn't the only high-dollar chase the company will have to offer. Other big cards include a 1998 Pokémon Japanese CoroCoro Comic Promo Holo Illustrator Pikachu, graded CGC MINT 9; Dylan Harper's Rookie Debut Patch autograph, graded PSA Mint 9; and Kon Knueppel's Rookie Debut Patch autograph, graded PSA GEM MT 10. All three cards are estimated to be worth over $2 million.

What are Packs?

“Packs is exactly what PrizePicks is about: building engaging experiences our customers want, in a responsible way,” said Mike Ybarra, CEO of PrizePicks. “We’re huge sports fans, and many of us collect cards. Purchasing physical packs isn’t the easiest process, so we built a seamless way to collect based on customer feedback. Packs gives both casual fans and collectors direct access to rare, premium sports and Pokémon cards that were previously out of reach because of price tags and auction restrictions. We always want to push the sports entertainment experience forward, and that is exactly what we are doing with the launch of Packs.”

Collectors Can Sell or Request the Card and See the Odds

PrizePicks Packs will be offering a 100 percent fair market value buyback option. The collector can also request the physical card. Available in all 50 states, PrizePicks Packs will give buyers nine tiers to choose from. Starting at $1 and going up to a $2,500 tier. The press release said each tier comes with complete transparency, and the highest-tier options will offer better chances at the higher-tier cards.

Buyers will be able to see the odds of the card rarity tier they can pull in each pack. The company will also show the minimum and maximum value the customer can expect to receive from the cards they can pull.

While big cards usually come from big boxes with high price tags, buyers of PrizePicks Packs will have a chance at a grail piece, no matter which tier they buy into. But as you move up the tiers, the odds of hitting a big piece increase with each step.

The collecting industry is a changing landscape. And digital repacks are the latest iteration in the community. Each new company brings a little twist to the business model. And PrizePicks Packs chose to be holders of some of the highest-value cards on the market. And now, for just $1, you can have a chance to pull the Cooper Flagg Rookie Debut Patch.