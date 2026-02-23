Trout, Soto, and 8 Top 1st Bowman Chrome Autograph Sales

1st Bowman Chrome autographs can bring life-changing money. Depending on how the player does, these cards can increase in value drastically, but they can also go the opposite direction. Here is a look at the top sales for 1st Bowman Chrome autographs.

2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks Superfractor Mike Trout BGS 9

Mike Trout was drafted by the Angels in 2009 and is signed through the 2030 season. Even with recent injuries, he is a first ballot Hall of Famer.

The highest 1st Bowman Chrome sale is Mike Trout's Superfractor, which sold for $3.84M on Aug 23, 2020.

2020 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Jasson Dominguez PSA 10

Jasson Dominguez, aka The Martian, was signed by the Yankees in 2019 as one of their international free agents at the age of 16, receiving a $5.1M signing bonus.

Dominguez's Superfractor 1st Bowman Chrome autograph, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $474,000 on Feb 5, 2022.

2022 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Elly De La Cruz PSA 10

Elly De La Cruz was an international signing for the Reds in 2018, receiving a $65,000 signing bonus.

Elly's Superfractor 1st Bowman Chrome autographed, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $360,000 on Sep 24, 2024.

Buster Posey was drafted by the Giants in 2008 as the fifth overall pick. He helped the Giants win three World Series.

Buster Posey's Superfractor 1st Bowman Chrome auto sold for $267,032 on Jan 15, 2026.

2016 Bowman Chrome Prospect Orange Refractor Juan Soto BGS 9.5

Juan Soto won a World Series for the Nationals when he was 21. He was also an international signing, receiving a $1.5M bonus in 2015.

Juan Soto's Orange 1st Bowman Chrome auto sold for $145,200 on Feb 5, 2022.

2020 Bowman Draft Chrome Red Refractor Spencer Torkelson PSA 10

Spencer Torkelson was the number one overall pick in 2020 by the Tigers, and he would debut in MLB two years later.

Torkelson's Red Refractor 1st Bowman Chrome auto sold for $111,360 on Apr 9th, 2022.

2017 Bowman Chrome Prospect Red Shimmer Refractors Ronald Acuna Jr. BGS Black Label 10

Ronald Acuna was signed as an international free agent by the Braves in 2014, receiving a $100,000 signing bonus.

Acuna's Red Shimmer Refractor sold for $99,630 on Oct 25, 2021.

2016 Bowman Chrome Prospect Orange Refractor Vladimir Guerrero Jr. PSA 10

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was an international signing by the Blue Jays in 2015, receiving a $3.9M signing bonus. He was a key part of the Blue Jays' World Series run in 2025, but would lose to the Dodgers.

Guerrero Jr.'s orange Refractor sold for $85,000 on Jan 8, 2022.