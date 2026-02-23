Shohei Ohtani Jokes There's One Scenario Where He'd Pitch for Team Japan in WBC

Shohei Ohtani won't pitch for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic as he prepares to return to two-way duties full-time in the majors. But Ohtani, in a media availability with reporters that aired during the Dodgers' 5-1 win over the Padres in spring training, was asked if he'd volunteer to pitch in the event that Team Japan found itself in a close championship game against Team USA.

Ohtani's answer didn't disappoint.

“It's hard to say, but if [Mike] Trout shows up, it’ll be tempting,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton.

Ohtani's showdown against then-teammate Trout with 2023 World Baseball Classic title on the line

Ohtani's fun answer to the question was a reference to his memorable showdown against Team USA's Mike Trout in the 2023 WBC, a similar instance to the scenario the reporter was referring to.

Team Japan, clinging to a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning, called on Ohtani to close the door on Team USA. Ohtani, then a member of the Angels, walked Jeff McNeil, then got star outfielder Mookie Betts—a future teammate—to ground into a double play. That set the stage for a clash with then-teammate and Team USA captain Mike Trout. Trout could tie the game with one swing of the bat, while Ohtani had the championship in the palm of his hand.

In a strength-on-strength matchup, the two MLB stars sparred in an edge-of-your-seat duel that lasted six pitches. Ohtani didn't shy away from Trout, pumping in multiple 100 mph fastballs in the zone. Trout battled, working the count full against Trout. Then, Ohtani whiffed Trout on a sweeper, dramatically ending the game and capturing the championship for Team Japan. Unfortunately, Trout is not participating for Team USA in this year's WBC, meaning we won't see a repeat of the strikeout heard 'round the world.

Why isn't Ohtani pitching in the WBC?

Ohtani returned to the mound this past season after a near-two year layoff from pitching, as the four-time MVP was recovering from elbow surgery he underwent in September of 2023. The Dodgers gradually ramped up his workload up until the postseason, where Ohtani helped lead the club to its second straight World Series title.

Given the many millions of dollars the Dodgers have invested in Ohtani, it makes sense that the club wants to maximize his two-way abilities, especially while he remains in his prime.

As such, the organization decided it would be best for Ohtani's arm if his preparation for the 2026 MLB season didn't include the WBC, as Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained at the outset of spring training.

“Just coming off the surgery, coming off the year he had, pitching through October, just the quick turnaround at that kind of intensity coming off surgery," Friedman said. "And then obviously, we have designs of playing through October this year, and Shohei being a big part of that on the mound.

“That, coupled with the idea that he wants to pitch for the next eight years, we want him to pitch for the next eight years, just trying to be really mindful of all of that. And so we sat down, had the conversation with him. He understood it. The competitor in him doesn't love it, but he understood it.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters at DodgerFest that he intends to use Ohtani as a “normal pitcher,” indicating he'll return to his normal workload on the mound.

Ohtani is coming off of a season that saw him capture his second straight National League MVP.

