Trove Re-Imagines Repacks with New Pack Battles

Repacks are everywhere nowadays. We've seen everyone from crypto exchanges to fantasy sports apps to betting sites. However, one site has brought innovation to the space in a way newcomers just can't match.

Trove has brought pack battles to the repack space where you can battle a friend where each of you open a repack and whoever has the higher value wins both cards. You can battle on any number of repacks on the Trove marketplace.

Trove CEO on the Sports Cards Nonsense Podcast

Michael Katz, Trove CEO, joined Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson on the Sports Cards Nonsense podcast to discuss Trove and the innovation surrounding repack pack battles.

"I kind of fell in love with the repack model because I felt like there's so much you could do with it and so many directions that you could take it. And looking at some of the folks that had a bit of a head start, like, no disrespect to anybody. But to your point, it's like you see a lot of these guys that are like crypto bros, and they're like, 'dude, we're gonna make a ton of money here. Cards are like coins.'

It's like, no, no, it's not. And if you don't get why it's not, like, I don't even want to talk to you, kinda kind of thing.

So Trove came in and is offering 100% buyback offers and pack battles, as well as other features to help collectors.

"We can build a healthy, successful business, but not at the expense of collectors, but more like for collectors, because everybody always says, like, for collectors, by collectors. And then you're like, 'Yeah, but what have you actually done to prove that?'"

So what is Trove doing to prove that?

"It's all about kind of reconnecting with [the collector], you know, as corny as it sounds, like that inner child, like the child in you who grew up loving this and kind of found their way back to it and maybe now has a kid of their own and the kind of generational emotional aspect of all of it."

The Innovation of Pack Battles

So where did the idea for pack battles come from?

"It was inspired by the games we used to play as kids. I don't know if, growing up, you would ever just like to flip cards with your friends. You create a pile on the floor, then you'd throw a card, and if it touched any of the cards, you'd actually get the whole pile."

"You know, collecting is mostly in single-player mode. What we wanted to do was make it multiplayer mode."

So now you can play on multiplayer mode on Trove and pack battle with friends, or strangers.