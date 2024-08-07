SI

College Football Map by Tickets Sold Tells Interesting Story About Most Popular Teams

Colorado jumped onto the scene, and Notre Dame was not on the map. Plus tons more in the latest ticket graphic.

Josh Wilson

NCAA logo
NCAA logo / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As we wait for the college football season to get underway, there are a seemingly infinite number of ways to judge teams against one another. It will all be played out on the gridiron soon enough, but until then, fans and analysts will be looking through the lenses of preseason polls, recruiting classes, and more.

Another fun way to look at things is by tickets sold, and StubHub provided an interesting territorial map that gives an unofficial look at the geographical layout of which teams are most popular based on tickets sold in each state.

Here's how it looks:

NCAA fandom map
Most popular college football teams, based on the number of tickets sold on StubHub for the 2024 NCAA football season / StubHub

Here's a look at each state's most popular team based on the tickets sold:

State

Most popular team

Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alaska

Washington Huskies

Arizona

Arizona Wildcats

Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks

California

USC Trojans

Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes

Connecticut

Penn State Nittany Lions

Delaware

Penn State Nittany Lions

Washington D.C.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Florida

Florida Gators

Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs

Hawaii

Oregon Ducks

Idaho

Boise State Broncos

Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana

Purdue Boilermakers

Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes

Kansas

Kansas State Wildcats

Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats

Louisiana

LSU Tigers

Maine

Navy Midshipmen

Maryland

Penn State Nittany Lions

Massachusetts

Boston College Eagles

Michigan

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Mississippi

Ole Miss Rebels

Missouri

Missouri Tigers

Montana

Montana State Bobcats

Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nevada

USC Trojans

New Hampshire

Penn State Nittany Lions

New Jersey

Penn State Nittany Lions

New Mexico

Texas Tech Raiders

New York

Navy Midshipmen

North Carolina

NC State Wolfpack

North Dakota

Colorado Buffaloes

Ohio

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners

Oregon

Oregon Ducks

Pennsylvania

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rhode Island

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina

Clemson Tigers

South Dakota

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas

Texas Longhorns

Utah

Utah Utes

Vermont

Boston College Eagles

Virginia

Virginia Tech Hokies

Washington

Washington Huskies

West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers

Here is a look at the fanbases by number of states they led, ordered by the sum of estimated populations of those states.

School

States

Population sum estimate

USC Trojans

2

42.2 million

Penn State Nittany Lions

7

35.2 million

Texas Longhorns

1

30.5 million

Florida Gators

1

22.6 million

Navy Midshipmen

2

21.0 million

Illinois Fighting Illini

1

12.5 million

Ohio State Buckeyes

1

11.8 million

Georgia Bulldogs

1

11.0 million

NC State Wolfpack

1

10.8 million

Michigan Wolverines

1

10.0 million

Virginia Tech Hokies

1

8.7 million

Washington Huskies

2

8.5 million

Boston College Eagles

2

7.6 million

Arizona Wildcats

1

7.4 million

Tennessee Volunteers

1

7.1 million

Purdue Boilermakers

1

6.9 million

Colorado Buffaloes

2

6.7 million

Missouri Tigers

1

6.2 million

Minnesota Golden Gophers

1

5.7 million

Oregon Ducks

2

5.7 million

Clemson Tigers

1

5.4 million

Alabama Crimson Tide

1

5.1 million

LSU Tigers

1

4.6 million

Kentucky Wildcats

1

4.5 million

Oklahoma Sooners

1

4.1 million

Utah Utes

1

3.4 million

Iowa Hawkeyes

1

3.2 million

Arkansas Razorbacks

1

3.1 million

Kansas State Wildcats

1

2.9 million

Ole Miss Rebels

1

2.9 million

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2

2.9 million

Texas Tech Red Raiders

1

2.1 million

Boise State Broncos

1

2.0 million

West Virginia Mountaineers

1

1.8 million

Montana State Bobcats

1

1.1 million

South Carolina Gamecocks

1

1.1 million

Some other key callouts:

  • The Colorado Buffaloes are drumming up interest in their home state as well as in North Dakota
  • Purdue beats out Notre Dame in Indiana.
  • The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Navy Midshipmen were dominant in the Northeast, taking seven and three states, respectively.
  • The best geographic travelers are the Oregon Ducks, who are separated by 2,560 miles as the crow flies (using state capitals).
  • The best continental U.S. travelers are the South Carolina Gamecocks, separated by 752 miles as the crow flies (using state capitals). They won Rhode Island, but not their home state (Clemson won there).

College football kicks off later this month, and fans can't wait to see how it pans out under the new era of conference alignment.

