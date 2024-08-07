College Football Map by Tickets Sold Tells Interesting Story About Most Popular Teams
As we wait for the college football season to get underway, there are a seemingly infinite number of ways to judge teams against one another. It will all be played out on the gridiron soon enough, but until then, fans and analysts will be looking through the lenses of preseason polls, recruiting classes, and more.
Another fun way to look at things is by tickets sold, and StubHub provided an interesting territorial map that gives an unofficial look at the geographical layout of which teams are most popular based on tickets sold in each state.
Here's how it looks:
Here's a look at each state's most popular team based on the tickets sold:
State
Most popular team
Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alaska
Washington Huskies
Arizona
Arizona Wildcats
Arkansas
Arkansas Razorbacks
California
USC Trojans
Colorado
Colorado Buffaloes
Connecticut
Penn State Nittany Lions
Delaware
Penn State Nittany Lions
Washington D.C.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Florida
Florida Gators
Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs
Hawaii
Oregon Ducks
Idaho
Boise State Broncos
Illinois
Illinois Fighting Illini
Indiana
Purdue Boilermakers
Iowa
Iowa Hawkeyes
Kansas
Kansas State Wildcats
Kentucky
Kentucky Wildcats
Louisiana
LSU Tigers
Maine
Navy Midshipmen
Maryland
Penn State Nittany Lions
Massachusetts
Boston College Eagles
Michigan
Michigan Wolverines
Minnesota
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Mississippi
Ole Miss Rebels
Missouri
Missouri Tigers
Montana
Montana State Bobcats
Nebraska
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nevada
USC Trojans
New Hampshire
Penn State Nittany Lions
New Jersey
Penn State Nittany Lions
New Mexico
Texas Tech Raiders
New York
Navy Midshipmen
North Carolina
NC State Wolfpack
North Dakota
Colorado Buffaloes
Ohio
Ohio State Buckeyes
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Sooners
Oregon
Oregon Ducks
Pennsylvania
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rhode Island
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina
Clemson Tigers
South Dakota
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Tennessee
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas
Texas Longhorns
Utah
Utah Utes
Vermont
Boston College Eagles
Virginia
Virginia Tech Hokies
Washington
Washington Huskies
West Virginia
West Virginia Mountaineers
Here is a look at the fanbases by number of states they led, ordered by the sum of estimated populations of those states.
School
States
Population sum estimate
USC Trojans
2
42.2 million
Penn State Nittany Lions
7
35.2 million
Texas Longhorns
1
30.5 million
Florida Gators
1
22.6 million
Navy Midshipmen
2
21.0 million
Illinois Fighting Illini
1
12.5 million
Ohio State Buckeyes
1
11.8 million
Georgia Bulldogs
1
11.0 million
NC State Wolfpack
1
10.8 million
Michigan Wolverines
1
10.0 million
Virginia Tech Hokies
1
8.7 million
Washington Huskies
2
8.5 million
Boston College Eagles
2
7.6 million
Arizona Wildcats
1
7.4 million
Tennessee Volunteers
1
7.1 million
Purdue Boilermakers
1
6.9 million
Colorado Buffaloes
2
6.7 million
Missouri Tigers
1
6.2 million
Minnesota Golden Gophers
1
5.7 million
Oregon Ducks
2
5.7 million
Clemson Tigers
1
5.4 million
Alabama Crimson Tide
1
5.1 million
LSU Tigers
1
4.6 million
Kentucky Wildcats
1
4.5 million
Oklahoma Sooners
1
4.1 million
Utah Utes
1
3.4 million
Iowa Hawkeyes
1
3.2 million
Arkansas Razorbacks
1
3.1 million
Kansas State Wildcats
1
2.9 million
Ole Miss Rebels
1
2.9 million
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2
2.9 million
Texas Tech Red Raiders
1
2.1 million
Boise State Broncos
1
2.0 million
West Virginia Mountaineers
1
1.8 million
Montana State Bobcats
1
1.1 million
South Carolina Gamecocks
1
1.1 million
Some other key callouts:
- The Colorado Buffaloes are drumming up interest in their home state as well as in North Dakota
- Purdue beats out Notre Dame in Indiana.
- The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Navy Midshipmen were dominant in the Northeast, taking seven and three states, respectively.
- The best geographic travelers are the Oregon Ducks, who are separated by 2,560 miles as the crow flies (using state capitals).
- The best continental U.S. travelers are the South Carolina Gamecocks, separated by 752 miles as the crow flies (using state capitals). They won Rhode Island, but not their home state (Clemson won there).
College football kicks off later this month, and fans can't wait to see how it pans out under the new era of conference alignment.