University of Virginia Settles With Families of 2022 Shooting Victims for $9 Million
The University of Virginia has agreed to pay a $9 million settlement related to an on-campus shooting that left three football players killed and two other students wounded on Nov. 13, 2022, the school announced Friday.
The settlement—negotiated out of court and approved by a judge—will be paid to the families of the late Virginia wide receiver Devin Chandler, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., and linebacker D'Sean Perry.
"We will forever remember the impact that Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean had on our community, and we are grateful for the moments they spent in our presence uplifting UVA through their time in the classroom and on the football field,” the university said in a statement attributed to university president Jim Ryan and rector Robert Hardie.
Former Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who returned to the field in 2023 after being wounded in the shooting, will also receive money from the settlement.
The shooting, which Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been accused of perpetrating and been charged with three counts of second degree murder, led to the cancellation of the remainder of Virginia's '22 football season.